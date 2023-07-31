The Great Dominican Parade of the Bronx Celebrates its 34th Anniversary

Thousands of Dominicans in New York City gathered on Sunday to celebrate the 34th anniversary of the Great Dominican Parade of the Bronx. The event, which took place on Grand Concourse avenue, featured floats from public and private companies, political parties, and various cultural groups.

Dozens of comparsas (street dancing groups) and folkloric groups, including Roba la Gallina, Diablos Cojuelos, and Los Lechones, entertained the crowd with traditional dances and performances. The event was dedicated to the province of Montecristi, with the senator, Moreno Arias, and the deputy, Abel Lora, representing their province in the parade.

However, the Montecristi representatives’ participation in the event was reportedly discreet. The Palo Verde float, representing Montecristi, paraded completely empty, leaving attendees puzzled about the reason behind this absence.

Senator Moreno used his speech to highlight the positive aspects of his province and praised sports figures Osvaldo Virgil and Juan Marichal. The consul, Eligio Jaquez, as well as assemblymen George Álvarez and Yudelka Tapia, also spoke on stage to address the crowd.

Several prominent figures from the political and civic spheres were in attendance, including Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Edward Cabán, Bronx Borough President Venesa Gibson, and County Attorney Darcel Clark. Other notable figures included Ramfis Trujillo, Yomare Polanco, Ana Reyes (the dean of Hostos), councilor Rafael Salamanca, and Carlos de la Mota (the vice minister for Dominican Communities Abroad and executive director of INDEX).

Unfortunately, the event received criticism for not observing a minute of silence for the recently deceased vice president of the Great Parade, David Williams. The parade’s president, Felipe Febles, and the masters of ceremonies mentioned Williams’ name several times, but many attendees felt that a moment of silence should have been held.

Consul Jaquez took the opportunity to highlight the growth of the Dominican community in the Bronx and throughout the city and the United States during the past 34 years.

Despite the celebration, the absence of several elected Dominican officials from New York City, including Congressman Adriano Espaillat, was notable. The Bronx is considered to have the highest number of Dominicans in the city, estimated at around 500,000, but this year’s parade saw a relatively low turnout, with only around 100,000 attendees.

The Great Dominican Parade of the Bronx originated in 1989 as a way to showcase Dominican folklore, culture, and tradition. The event has received sponsorship from various institutions, including Goya Products, Café Santo Domingo, Cibao Meat Products, Coca Cola, Coors Light, Delta, Corona, DR Tourism, Gigantes del Cibao, Induban, Infinit Sound, Key Food, and Lehman College.

Despite the challenges faced this year, the Great Dominican Parade of the Bronx remains an important celebration of Dominican heritage in New York City.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

