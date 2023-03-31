Gustavo Petro was elected by promising heaven for Colombia. He spoke of better conditions for the most vulnerable, more opportunities, the fight against inequality… to make us a world power of “life”. But as happened to a representative who promised to jump at my school, the president’s mess is unraveling.

The political reform, full of monkeys, has already fallen. The health one is at high risk, and the pension was barely filed. There remains, then, the labor force, which is just as dangerous as the others. The latter, which is not talked about as much as the others, comes with a series of measures to “improve working conditions” for Colombian workers, but in reality, it generates just the opposite. The Petro government’s labor reform returns the Colombian labor system to the Stone Age.

In a digital, globalized world and with industries increasingly focused on services, the labor market is fluid and has specific needs. The workforce that responds to this new landscape is versatile, specialized and just as fluid. The rigidity in costs and the labor system tie up the productive sector and the development of the country, moving us away from the prosperous future that the president sold during his campaign.

The reform increases costs at different levels. According to ANDI, what is proposed could cost between 2 and 4% of the national GDP; Along the same lines, Fenalco warns that labor costs would increase between 30 and 35%. What we have been sold as “better” working conditions really means that companies will have to hire fewer employees, at lower wages, and even fire them. The productivity and profitability of companies is not decreed or improved by initiative of Law; It is necessary to create the right conditions for industry and the productive sector to prosper. This is accomplished by easing burdens rather than imposing cost overruns, as the proposed text suggests.

They also sell us the story that companies, unions and employers have unlimited resources to assume higher labor costs. Straw! More than 90% of the companies in Colombia are micro, small and medium. Increasing costs for them may mean that they must cut payroll to be viable, and in the worst case, it may mean that they will not be able to maintain the operation in the face of such onerous labor. In this last scenario, companies will have to eliminate formal work and move to informal, with all that this implies: increase informality close to 60%; increase the pension gap and the health system (informal workers do not contribute); as well as destroy the pocket of the workers, who would earn less than a minimum.

Now, all of this has local implications. After the 2021 strike and the 2020 lockdowns, our productive sector made a gigantic effort to recover the economy of Cali. We managed to go from an unemployment rate of 20.4% in 2020 to 11.3% so far in 2023. The effort has been so great that, according to the Cali Chamber of Commerce, by the end of 2022 there were more companies in the city than in 2019 (one year pre-pandemic). We have grown, more and more prosperous, but the labor reform of the Petro Government throws all that back, it is a great leap backwards.

