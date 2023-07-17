The “great salary” that Liga de Quito will give Paolo Guerrero monthly

At 39 years of age, he Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero would earn a “great salary” in his new team, Liga de Quito.

The week before, the white team blew up social networks by announcing the signing of the Peruvian striker.

The hiring of the top gunner of the Peruvian National Team has divided to the swollen Quito League.

There are those who consider that Paolo Guerrero does not have the same abilities or conditions that he had when he was a figure.

However, there are fans who believe that Paolo Guerrero will bring joy to the capital team.

The attacker’s arrival occurred after he terminated his contract with Racing Club, from Argentina, in recent days.

However, the Peruvian press revealed the salary he would have in the Quito painting.

They also made known the real reasons why he did not continue in Avellaneda.

“According to sources from Argentina, the Racing coach, Fernando Gago, never asked Guerrero,” said the Trome portal.

“The Peruvian began to get uncomfortable from the classic against Independiente and everything ‘exploded’ when he didn’t play a single minute against Boca Juniors.”

“Guerrero asked for a meeting with his coach, he told him that he didn’t fit into his system and he wouldn’t give him any more minutes. Added to the low salary, he made the striker terminate the contract, ”he added.

On the site it was also revealed that the attacker would have a salary close to 30 thousand dollars a month, to which prizes are added.

Although Paolo Guerrero would have had a salary of 10 thousand dollars a month in Racing, in League of Quito I would receive 30 thousand.

His contract would have some bonuses if the team wins the South American Cup or the player scores a set number of goals.

“The Predator’s salary would be below that of the winger Renato Ibarra (4 thousand dollars a month),” the note specified.

