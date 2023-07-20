Home » The great team that Inter Miami would put together with four former Barcelona
The great team that Inter Miami would put together with four former Barcelona

The great team that Inter Miami would put together with four former Barcelona

After several years of darkness, with a team that without many figures, ended up disfigured, but now sees the light with three confirmed luxury reinforcements. He Inter Miami will have in their ranks Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Albaand I would be attentive to a new member who was champion of the Champions League and the World Cup with his team.

Previously in Japan, with the Fish Kobe For several years, Andrés Iniesta would have the opportunity to reinforce the Miami club to give a radical turn to the conformation of a roster, which, by itself, already gives a lot to talk about, in the middle of a local tournament that has not been the best, but for the cup of that country, the participation is much more radical.

Thus one would be speculating about the arrival of the Spanish to the Inter Miamiwhich recently confirmed the reinforcements of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Albawho coincidentally left to play in a new league, after closing their steps through elite football in Europe.

What is rumored about Iniesta’s arrival at Inter Miami?

He announced last season that he would not continue in Japan, so he would be willing to change teams to continue his career, so the United States would be his new destination, according to a Twitter account, shared by the journalist. Juan Pablo Varsky.

“Agreement in principle so that Andres Iniesta Be a reinforcement of Inter Miami. He will be a franchise player. Will share equipment with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Via
@okdobleamarilla”, wrote the Argentine journalist, on his Twitter account, so the illusion was activated in the fans of these players and also of the North American team.

