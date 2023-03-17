The Santa Marta Convention Bureau carried out a agenda with which it seeks to promote the city internationally, achieving a collaborative work between public and private institutions, to establish the types of tourism he wants for the capital of Magdalena.

In this meeting, the strategic markets were defined to attract international tourists in the city and in which a synergy was generated between public institutions such as Indetur, the departmental tourism office and the District Development Secretariat, it also had the participation of the Magdalena University, Invest In Santa Marta, Pro Santamarta vital and part of the most important businessmen in the sector.

It might interest you: International experts are part of the proposals to solve coastal erosion