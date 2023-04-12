Permission requests have been piling up lately. Many retailers do not really know how to deal with this and already consider such inquiries to be a warning. But it is not a warning – and ultimately even a good chance of avoiding one. In this article we have dealt with the phenomenon of authorization requests in more detail….

1. Authorization request vs. warning

In commercial legal protection, it is not uncommon for a rights holder to become aware of a possible infringement of property rights, but not want to warn the potential infringer immediately.

One can only speculate about the reasons for this – it is conceivable that the infringing act is not entirely clear or that there are doubts as to the existence of one’s own property right. This caution is not entirely unfounded, because in the case of unjustified, ill-considered property rights warnings exist Claims for damages by the warned party.

It is therefore quite understandable if the sharp sword of the warning is not drawn immediately in this area. And just an authorization request to clarify the factual and legal situation is put forward. Because while the authorization request is an invitation to the other party to enter into an exchange of ideas on the question of the infringement and the legal validity, the protective right warning requires at least that a serious and final request for an injunction be issued (LG Mannheim, judgment of February 23, 2007, file no. 7 O 276/06).

By the way: An authorization request is not to be expected in all legal areas – authorization requests are usually used in the

trademark law

Design/registered design law

patent/utility model law

2. Target of an authorization request

We have already explained the motives for an authorization request – let’s now come to the content of such a request:

The authorization request asks you to comment on the alleged violation of the law. The addressee is confronted with the possible infringement and asked to state why he feels entitled to use the sign (in the case of trademark law, for example). With this information, the rights holder wants to be able to better assess whether the alleged behavior is actually an infringement of property rights or not.

In trademark law, for example, it often happens that the requested addressee can show a trademark license or can prove in some other way that the trademark was used legitimately – in this case the authorization request has achieved its goal. The facts were cleared up and the matter was thus settled

If, on the other hand, the situation after the authorization request is such that an infringement of property rights can be assumed, then the rights holder can claim the third party for injunctive relief, damages, etc. This then usually takes place in a subsequent protective right warning with the corresponding consequences of costs.

3. Permission request: form and content

There are no legal form requirements for the design of an authorization request. It can therefore take place both verbally and in writing – in practice, of course, this is done in writing for purposes of proof.

The permission request includes regularly

Existence of your own intellectual property rights

Facts about the possible violation

presumption of infringement

In the case of the latter point, it is recommended to clarify that only if the accusation is made, in the opinion of the rights holder, has there been a violation of the law.

Whether there is a warning or “just” an authorization request is primarily determined by whether a serious and final request for injunctive relief is addressed to the addressee of the letter (BGH, GRUR 2011, 995). If a serious and final request for an injunction cannot be inferred from a letter from the property right holder to the alleged infringer, there is usually only an authorization request that cannot justify a claim by the addressee for damages from the aspect of the intervention in the established and exercised commercial enterprise (LG Mannheim, Judgment of February 23, 2007, Az. 7 O 276/06).

It depends on the overall circumstances from the reasonable point of view of the recipient horizon (cf. OLG Düsseldorf, judgment of 06.03.2014, Az. I-2 U 90/13). It is therefore important to attach great importance to this when writing an authorization request. It is not enough just to title the letter as an authorization request – it must also be expressed in terms of content that it is only about an exchange of ideas – otherwise the author will receive a warning – and thus, among other things, a claim for damages in the event of a lack of authorization.

And by the way: It’s not just the headline that counts – sometimes the end of such a letter is also decisive for this distinction, authorization request or warning:

The authorization request usually ends with the request to communicate within a reasonable period of time why he considers himself entitled not to have to observe the property right. The threat of legal action in the event of a lack of response or a response that is too late should not be mentioned at this point. Because such a note is generally mandatory in a warning. Even if this does not necessarily have to become a trap when it comes to interpretation (cf. OLG Düsseldorf, judgment of March 29, 2012, Az. I-2 U 1/12), we recommend omitting this to be on the safe side and to avoid adjoining problems.

4. The cost

This point is of course hotly debated: how much does an authorization request like this cost? Here the difference to the warning comes into play again: While the authorization request generally does not trigger any obligation to reimburse coststhe warning does incur costs – and in the area of ​​trademarks and patents even considerable costs, since the standard amounts in dispute are very high here (e.g. trademark law: 50,000 EUR upwards).

5. The right reaction

There are 2 conceivable scenarios in the event of an authorization request:

1. The allegation is correct (Experience has shown that this is very often the case): Then the addressee should cooperate. And, if necessary, consider whether it makes sense to issue a preventive cease-and-desist declaration with a penalty. Disadvantage: The alleged action must be stopped immediately to avoid a contractual penalty. And also in the future you have to be able to live with the fact of an impending contractual penalty as a dealer.

Advantage: By submitting the cease-and-desist declaration with penalty clause, the addressee no longer gives the warning person any space for a warning that is subject to a fee.

But beware: compensation

Even if the addressee decides to issue a preventive cease-and-desist declaration and thus avoids possible warning costs, there is still a possible claim for damages.

Because the infringer of trademark rights, for example, not only has to refrain from the infringing act, provide information or destroy infringing goods – no, he also has to pay damages. The compensation can be due to 3 methods

be calculated:

1. Release of Infringer’s Profit

2. Reimbursement of lost profits or

3. Fictitious license damage:

Tipp: In practice, the infringer’s profits are usually handed over, or the calculation is chosen according to the principles of the license analogy – because the latter is the only calculation method with which damage can be calculated fictitiously.

We explain in what is important this post.

2. The allegation is not correct: Then the addressee should explain factually and in detail in a response letter why the allegation is not true – appropriate documents may also have to be submitted for this purpose. Further measures are then not required. It would also be advisable for the response letter to ask the sender to confirm that the matter has ended. So that you can resell with peace of mind and with a clear conscience.

Conclusion: Opportunity and risk

The authorization request is first of all an opportunity – because often there is something in the vague allegations made. And then the addressee has the opportunity to react quickly and possibly even avoid an expensive warning with costs by submitting a declaration of discontinuance with a penalty.

The authorization request itself does not trigger a reimbursement. What remains is the risk of a claim for damages.

