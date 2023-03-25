This March 25 at 8:30 pm Earth Hour will take place around the world, an initiative led by the WWF organization that seeks to raise awareness about the importance of caring for the planet and taking urgent measures against climate change.

The initiative called “The Greatest Hour for the Planet” invites all the people of the world to “disconnect” from their daily routine and think about how they can contribute to the restoration of our home. In addition, it seeks to raise awareness about the double danger posed by the loss of nature and climate change, as well as inspire millions of people to act and become aware of the importance of protecting our home.

This proposal is part of WWF’s efforts to turn a single hour of action into thousands and millions of hours of raising awareness and generating awareness. Since its inception in 2007, Earth Hour has engaged more than 190 countries and territories, and has led to the lights out of some of the world‘s most iconic monuments.

Earth Hour 2023 comes on the heels of the historic Kunming-Montreal Agreement at COP15, which committed the world to halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030. The next seven years are crucial to ensuring that this decade ends with more nature. and biodiversity than in its beginnings, and no less.

As part of the mobilization, Colombia will also join through a large digital mobilization, as it is one of the countries that dedicates the most hours to social networks and the internet, according to the Digital2022 annual report.

“Earth Hour is the example of how individual actions can be scaled to have a global impact. A movement that began in Sydney today is the largest on Earth and allows humanity to be aware of the importance of taking urgent measures against climate change,” said Ferney Díaz Castañeda, Coordinator of Mobilization and Sustainability of WWF Colombia.

About WWF

The World Wide Fund for Nature, better known as WWF for its acronym in English, is an independent conservation organization with more than 35 million followers in almost 100 countries. Its mission is to stop the degradation of the planet’s natural environment and build a future in which people live in harmony with nature.

Among its main objectives are the conservation of the world‘s biological diversity, ensuring that the use of renewable natural resources is sustainable and promoting the reduction of pollution and excessive consumption.