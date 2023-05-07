The Greek artist Sophia Vari, wife of the maestro Fernando Botero, dies

Bogota, .- The Greek painter and sculptor Sophia Vari, wife of the Colombian painter Fernando Botero, died in Monaco at the age of 83, cultural sources reported this Friday that they lamented the death of the artist who had Colombian nationality.

“With deep regret we mourn the death of the artist, wife and great love of Fernando Botero, Sophia Vari, who passed away today at the age of 83. Our condolences to the Master, his family and friends », detailed the cultural network of the Bank of the Republic.

Vari, who was born in 1940, focused his artistic work on painting, monumental sculpture and collages in three dimensions and “His work has been recognized in the trend of modern classical sculpture.”

The network recalled that in the collection of the Botero Museum in Bogotá there is the sculpture “Double Sword” (1997), which the master Botero donated in 2000 as part of the International Collection.

For its part, the Museum of Modern Art of Bogotá mourned the death of Vari, of whom it said “he shared his life with the teacher Fernando Botero. We send her condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.”

The mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, and the governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, mourned the death of the artist.

“It is with great sadness that I receive the news of the death of Sophia Vari. With my wife Claudia we had the privilege of having several encounters with that wonderful woman and with the teacher Fernando Botero. To the teacher, to his family, a supportive hug and may God give them strength and faith,” Gaviria said on Twitter.

The teacher Fernando Botero Angulo, the second of the three children of the marriage of David Botero Mejía and Flora Angulo Jaramillo, came into the world on April 19, 1932, in Medellín, capital of the department of Antioquia (northwest).

Botero has not only stood out for his artistic work, but also for his donations to museums and other institutions in Colombia and other countries.

His first donation was to the Museo de Antioquia, to which he gave seven oil paintings, one pastel, and two watercolors, and he has continued to do so with other institutions.

One of the most important was done in 1998 when he donated 123 works of his authorship and 87 by international artists to the Bank of the Republic of Colombia, thus creating the Botero Museum, which is visited annually by thousands of people in Bogotá. EFE

ocm/jga/laa