The Green and Low-Carbon Boost of Chengdu Universiade: A Sustainable Future for Park Cities

Chengdu Universiade demonstrates green and low-carbon boosts green development of park cities

Author: Zhu Huan

The upcoming 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu, known as the Chengdu Universiade, is set to showcase the city’s dedication to green and low-carbon development. With the event scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8, the construction of venues, transportation, and various urban activities are all aligned with the concept of sustainability.

Initiated in 2022, the “Chengdu Universiade Green and Low-Carbon Games Action Plan” highlights the importance of “low-carbon energy, low-carbon venues, low-carbon transportation, low-carbon operations, and low-carbon participation.” The plan aims to reduce carbon emissions at the source, assess and minimize emissions throughout the process, and neutralize any remaining emissions.

Du Shengge, Deputy Director of the Urban Work Service Department of the Chengdu Universiade Executive Committee, stated that the event will adhere to the principles of “simple, safe, exciting” and “green, frugal, necessary.” He emphasized the goal of making the Chengdu Universiade a visible and impactful green and low-carbon sports event that showcases the city’s commitment to sustainable development.

In terms of venue construction and renovation, Chengdu has made significant progress. Out of the 49 venues for the Universiade, 36 have been upgraded from existing buildings, meeting the two-star green building standard. Notable examples include the Phoenix Mountain Sports Park, which features light storage lighting street lights that contribute to energy savings and carbon emissions reduction. The Chengdu Xindu Xiangcheng Sports Center has implemented a rainwater recovery system, saving over 3,000 tons of water annually for venue maintenance and greening purposes.

The Universiade Village in Chengdu also incorporates green and low-carbon design principles. The utilization of traditional Chinese architectural techniques such as the “cold alley” enables natural ventilation, reducing the need for air-conditioning. By adopting a semi-open street design, the shared hall in the village benefits from a cooling breeze, resulting in significant energy savings.

The concept of green and low-carbon practices extends beyond the venues. Blue and white low-carbon Rubik’s Cubes are present at key locations such as the main media center and the Chengdu Universiade Village. People can contribute by depositing waste items, such as mineral water bottles and coffee cups, into these cubes. Zhuanzhuan Group, the official second-hand recycling service provider for the Chengdu Universiade, offers free loan services for second-hand mobile phones to participating athletes and supports the recycling of surplus materials after the event.

Transportation services during the Chengdu Universiade prioritize green travel. Over 1,340 new energy buses and more than 1,000 new energy cars will be utilized, ensuring a significant proportion of the traffic meets green standards. Charging infrastructure has also been established, with 14 charging stations and 504 charging piles catering to the needs of new energy vehicles during the competition. The aim is to achieve a 70% green travel ratio throughout the event.

Resource reuse and carbon neutrality are also part of the low-carbon operations plan. Within the Universiade Village, Chengdu has emphasized the leasing and recycling of materials to minimize waste. Additionally, over 70% of the vegetable ingredients used in the village’s restaurants are sourced locally and seasonally, and a smart central kitchen has increased overall production capacity by 30%.

The Chengdu Universiade’s commitment to carbon neutrality involves implementing source emission reduction measures, process control, and end-point neutralization. Preliminary calculations conducted by a third-party verification agency indicate that carbon emissions can be reduced by approximately 26,000 tons through these measures. A “Chengdu Universiade Green and Low-Carbon Competition Report” will be released one month after the event, showcasing successful cases and establishing a practical legacy for future green and low-carbon initiatives.

The Chengdu Universiade not only focuses on the present but also addresses long-term sustainability. The event’s influence is expected to boost the green development of the park city, with green and low-carbon practices becoming Chengdu’s most distinctive and enduring advantage.

