The green fight in Huila

With the objective of preserving 400 hectares of native forest in danger of extinction, in Huila, Colombia, Koko Dao seeks, along with work with rural communities, to create viable economic models as an alternative to small-scale deforestation.

By: Gloria Camargo

According to the organization, they have been working “in close collaboration with local rural communities to create viable economic models as an alternative to deforestation.”

This is because Colombia is the second most biodiverse country in the world, with 50% of its territory covered by vegetation. “However, we lose more than 500 hectares of forest due to deforestation every day,” says Ana María Mahecha, founder.

The preservation of one of the green lungs of Huila, will be done according to the organization, “incorporating farmers and leaders of rural communities to the Koko Dao Impact Hub, where they will be part of the first ReFi (Regenerative Finance) Cohort in Spanish.”

Working in a timely manner to counteract the causes of deforestation, which have already been identified:

Lack of opportunities apart from cattle ranching and extensive agriculture.

High entry barriers to the traditional carbon market.

Increased involvement in the production of illegal drugs and violence associated with organized crime.

Increase in agricultural production costs.

Lack of environmental education and internet connectivity.

In turn, the organization has indicated that they have focused on small-scale forests, because “rural communities and small landowners have neither the resources nor the sufficient amount of land to receive compensation for the efforts forest conservation through carbon offsets”.

For this reason, they say, “deforestation is established as the most economically convincing option for them. Fortunately, blockchains allow us to demonstrate proof of the impact of small-scale conservation projects transparently and without trust. This allows us to design new ways to compensate rural communities for preserving their lands,” they point out.

The Ministry of Environment announced that to combat deforestation in the country, it will grant forest concessions to peasant communities that work in the conservation of forest reserves. The national government will implement this policy through article 41 of the National Development Plan that it presented at the time.

This policy seeks to grant forest concessions for 30 renewable years to peasant communities that work in the conservation of forest reserves and, in this way, ensure a reduction in the rate of deforestation in Colombia. In addition, an increase in the payment for environmental services will be offered.

Working with peasant communities has proven to be an efficient measure to reduce deforestation in Colombia, which is why the Ministry of the Environment will continue to finance these works, included in the conservation agreements.

In the last 20 years, Colombia has lost 3,182,876 hectares of forest, and in 2021 alone, deforestation reached 174,103 hectares, an area similar to 161,000 soccer fields. Deforestation was concentrated to a greater extent in the departments of Meta, Caquetá, Guaviare, Putumayo and Norte de Santander.

The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam), an entity under the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, is responsible for monitoring and following up on forests and areas of forest suitability in Colombia.