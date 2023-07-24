The green technology company Cuploop, in which Haapsallas has a stake, brought 2 million euros

Cuploop. Photo: private collection

Cuploop. Photo: private collection

The Estonian green technology company Cuploop, which develops the technology necessary for the circulation of reusable packaging, received two million euros from the SmartCap Green Fund and the Danish impact investment fund Footprint Firm.

The company Cuploop focuses on making the return of reusable packaging as easy and convenient as possible for the consumer, just like in the case of disposable packaging.

