Messages addressed to all Treviso residents, to the religious community but not only, those of Monsignor Michele Tomasibishop of Treviso, e Monsignor Corado Pizziolobishop of Vittorio Veneto.

The bishop of Treviso: «The hands of Mary and Joseph, the hands of the shepherds, the hands of the Magi, the hands of Anna and Simeon, the hands of the apostles and of the disciples, the hands of lepers, of the blind, the hands of crowds and those of the woman who touch the hem of Jesus’ mantle. The hands of the men to whom He gives Himself, the hands that capture Him in the Garden of Olives, the hands that nail Him to the cross. The hands of the women under the cross, the hands of the Magdalene after the Resurrection and the hands of Thomas placed in the sign of the nails and in the wound in his side. How many hands have touched the Word of life, how many stories have been in contact with the earthly history of Jesus, and how many those who have heard with their ears and seen with their eyes the Lord Jesus and have told us what they heard , seen, touched. Here is the most surprising and hopeful announcement: a God who lets himself be heard, seen, a God who lets himself be touched. Which takes on the dimensions of everyday life and reality: of our life, precisely of this one. He is among us, He is real. We can think it, but it is not a thought. We may have ideas about it and elaborate sublime theories, but it is not an idea, or the content of a theory. Jesus of Nazareth, born in Bethlehem, let himself be touched by many hands, by many stories, by many people. He never backed down. In life and in death he let himself be touched. And also after the Resurrection from the dead. And he continues to do so today. He lets himself be touched by us, by me and by you. He lets himself be touched in the man and woman who have suffered the assault of life and brigands along the roads of existence, and who need to be rescued. He lets himself be touched by those who need attention and care, by those who rely on us to survive and live. He lets himself be touched in outstretched hands and in the tired bodies of the shipwrecked and exiled, in the bodies disfigured by hatred and wars.’

Then the bishop of Treviso adds: «He lets himself be touched by the tender and strong touch of many mothers and fathers, of many grandfathers and grandmothers who with their hands build cathedrals of affection and protection for their children. It lets itself be touched by the hands of those who work and build a piece of the world that is more just, more beautiful, happy and welcoming, and who are still capable, even today, of working more for the beautiful and the good than for the useful. I wish each and every one to be able to experience a Christmas of authentic and deep relationships, and to be able to touch the Child who is born, the God who supports and guides us, the mystery of life which opens up as a gift. Merry Christmas, and that our hearts and our hands can still and always touch the Word of life”.

Best wishes from Bishop Pizziolo of Vittorio Veneto: «Dear brothers and sisters, Christmas this year reaches us in a social and cultural context that is not particularly bright and serene. “Gloomy and frightened“, this is how the Censis report (which usually does not greatly misunderstand the national situation) described us Italians a few days ago. But even without demanding investigations it is easy to perceive the fatigue of living that characterizes this moment. A struggle linked to various emergencies: that of the pandemic that continues to affect our lives, that of the war that shows no sign of ending, that of the economic and energy crisis that scares everyone a bit. Mary and Joseph didn’t give in to fear, but continued to trust in the Lord’s promise. And this confident trust of theirs transformed an event that could only be tragic into a moment of light and hope for all of humanity: “Peace on earth to men loved by the Lord!”».

And he continues: «In that child we are offered the gift of peace with God and the possibility of establishing peace among us men. This is precisely the reason for the serene joy of Mary and Joseph on that holy night and also afterwards, when they had to face persecution and exile because of that son given to them by God. For us too, the way to face and manage melancholy and fears must be that of Jesus’ parents. It is not a question of denying that the reasons for being melancholy or frightened really exist. They do exist! And yet there is a way not to be overwhelmed by it: that of continuing, with persevering constancy, to trust in the faithful and merciful presence of our God. “Always rejoice in the Lord, I repeat: rejoice. The Lord is near!” This is how the liturgy spoke to us a few Sundays ago, and this is how the Christian’s life should be: not characterized by a superficial and boisterous joy, but cheered and fortified by the certainty that the Lord never fails in his faithful and saving presence. Close to each of us and to all humanity. Dear brothers and sisters, my wish to you is to find, once again, in the promise contained in the word of God reasons and grounds for confident hope: we all need it and the world in which we live needs it. May the wishes we exchange on Christmas day have this value and help us face fear and melancholy with the fortitude that comes to us from the Spirit of the Lord”.