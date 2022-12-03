Home News The grillino Conte: Pos? Government and Mef assume serious responsibility
The grillino Conte: Pos? Government and Mef assume serious responsibility

The grillino Conte: Pos? Government and Mef assume serious responsibility

«The Court of Auditors has certified it, all our criticisms are confirmed by authoritative sources. The Court of Auditors has certified that allowing traders not to use the Pos up to 60 euros and giving the possibility to go around with pockets full of banknotes up to 5 thousand euros is a recessive fact, because it also means indirectly favoring the shadow economy. The government and the minister of the economy are taking on a serious responsibility that we will pay in future years”. This was stated by the president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte, on the sidelines of the Fish conference.

For the Regionals in Lombardy, says Conte, «content and programs are important for us. There will be a comparison and then we will evaluate. The candidate problem, as far as we are concerned, is set aside, first we work on a common programme. If there is this premise and there are shared objectives in common then we will work on the best interpreter».

