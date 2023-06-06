The growing challenge of energy poverty in Italy

In contemporary society, access to energy is essential for the daily functioning of our lives. From heating and cooling our homes, to lighting and cooking, to powering the technological devices we use every day, energy underpins nearly every aspect of our daily existence. However, more and more people in Italy are facing increasing uncertainty about their ability to meet their energy needs, a phenomenon known as “energy poverty”.

The detailed analysis of Ipsos on energy poverty in our country

Energy poverty refers to the difficulty of families or individuals in obtaining essential energy services and goods such as heating, lighting, cooling or gas. However, this form of poverty is not only limited to the inability to pay bills, but also includes the inability to pay the costs necessary to improve theenergy efficiency of home systems. According to a recent survey conducted by Ipsos, these difficulties concern 64% of Italian citizens, outlining a rather worrying situation.

Going into specifics, 81% of Italians expressed fears about their ability to manage future expenses. Furthermore, a significant part of the population, equal to 52%, believes that it could find it difficult, or even impossible, to deal with an unexpected economic situation, and a third of Italians (30%) are anxious at the idea of ​​having to face important expenses, for example such as the replacement of an appliance. Finally, one in four (27%) fears not being able to pay bills for domestic services.

The response of Italian families: between energy saving strategies and conscious management

To cope with the increase in electricity and heating costs, households have found it necessary to adopt targeted consumption strategies, such as reducing the use of air conditioning, heating, hot water and electricity. However, all this is not enough, and in this regard Lucia Albano, undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, emphasized the need to intervene on two fundamental aspects through a combined approach. On the one hand, we need to continue to control energy costs and mitigate the impact that a drastic increase in prices can have on households and businesses. On the other hand, it is essential to promote education towards the conscious use of energy and provide the tools to better manage one’s consumption.

It is therefore essential to realize how much you actually consume, and a crucial role is also played by improving the energy efficiency of domestic systems, which often proves to be insufficient. For this reason, many Italians tend to adopt alternative measures, for example by going to evaluate offers combined gas and electricity, which not only simplify management by allowing you to control both utilities with a single bill, but could also lead to discounts offered by the chosen supplier. By doing this, it will be easier to start decreasing your fixed expenses.

Bills Decree: 4.8 billion euros to support families and businesses

With the approval by the Senate, the text of the Bollette Decree was promulgated as law, with 99 votes in favour, 54 against and 2 abstentions. This decree includes a series of measures put in place to provide support to households and businesses in dealing with rising energy costs. The package, with a total value of 4.8 billion euros, will be divided into three main areas: energy, health and taxation. Among these, the most considerable portion, equal to approximately 3.57 billion euros, will be destined precisely to counteract the increase in energy prices. Among the interventions provided for by law, the social bonus for electricity and gas stands out, enhanced and extended until 30 June for families with an ISEE of up to 15,000 euros.

Starting from October, the Heating Bonus will then be introduced, an aid for everyone without ISEE limits, to cover the costs of bills, but the figures and delivery methods have yet to be defined, with possible differentiations based on the climatic zones of the country. The VAT reduction to 5% on methane gas used by individuals and industries has also been extended until 30 June; the quotas on gas system charges were also eliminated and consumption which does not exceed 5,000 cubic meters per year was reduced to 65% for the second quarter of the current year. Lastly, a tax credit has been introduced in favor of companies for the purchase of electricity and natural gas.