The Growing Scope of Curfews for Migrant Family Leaders Seeking Asylum in the United States

Curfews Increasing in Scope for Migrant Family Leaders in the United States

The implementation of curfews in the United States is expanding to include more cities, as authorities seek alternatives to detaining undocumented migrant family leaders seeking asylum. Currently, there are 13 cities imposing curfews on these individuals, a number that is expected to rise to 40 by the end of September.

The curfews were first introduced in May in four cities as a means to avoid detaining undocumented immigrants in this particular migratory situation. After gaining initial approval from the public, the authorities have decided to expand the scope of this alternative. The latest cities to adopt this measure are Boston, Providence, Rhode Island, San Diego, San Francisco, San José, New Orleans, and Houston.

These curfews restrict the movement of undocumented migrants from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day. The intention is for the curfews to remain in place until the completion of “credible fear” interviews, which are conducted during the initial evaluation process.

Approved migrants are allowed to present their asylum cases in court without being subjected to the curfew. However, those who receive deportation orders are required to comply with the curfew until they are sent back to their respective countries.

The decision to impose curfews as an alternative to detention was made by ICE authorities, who wanted to take a less traumatic approach for migrant family leaders. While family detention has been reactivated, curfews were seen as a more humane option.

According to ICE experts, the initial results of this process have been promising. The Family Expedited Removal Management program, which oversees the curfews, is on schedule in Baltimore, Chicago, Newark, NJ, and Washington. Denver and Minneapolis have also joined later.

As the scope of curfews continues to grow, it remains to be seen how effective this measure will be in addressing the complex issue of undocumented immigration in the United States. Nonetheless, authorities hope that these curfews will help provide a temporary solution while the asylum-seeking process unfolds for migrant family leaders.

