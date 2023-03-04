Home News The Guangdong delegation held a plenary meeting and elected Huang Chuping as the head of the delegation Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal
The Guangdong delegation held a plenary meeting and elected Huang Chuping as the head of the delegation

Time: 2023-03-04 08:21:14
Source: Nanfang Daily Online Edition

On the afternoon of March 3, the Guangdong delegation of the First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress held a plenary meeting at the place of residence. The meeting elected the head and deputy head of the Guangdong delegation. After voting, Huang Chuping was the head of the Guangdong delegation, and Wang Weizhong, Song Fulong, Zhang Hu, Huang Ningsheng, and Ye Zhenqin were the deputy heads.

The meeting also reviewed the draft list of the presidium and secretary-general of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress.

