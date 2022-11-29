The Guangdong Working Group for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Holds a Work Matchmaking Meeting with Guangdong Province

Anchor the goal, make every effort to tackle the tough situation and resolutely win the battle against the epidemic



On the evening of November 27, the Guangdong Working Group for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic held a work matchmaking meeting with Guangdong Province. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development”, researched and deployed various prevention and control measures to be effective, and went all out to resolutely win the battle against the epidemic. Li Bin, head of the Guangdong Working Group for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, and Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province, attended the meeting.

Li Bin said that the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government have attached great importance to the epidemic prevention and control work, with high-level overall planning, careful deployment, and solid progress to promote the gradual stabilization of the epidemic prevention and control situation. Next, Guangdong must resolutely implement the “three firmnesses”, adhere to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan without wavering, implement the 20 optimization measures without losing shape, and follow the goals and tasks set by the Provincial Party Committee to clear up all levels of epidemic prevention and control. The main responsibility of the party committee and the government is to promote the implementation of various prevention and control measures, anchor the goal of “double clearing and zeroing”, and make every effort to do a good job in various tasks such as nucleic acid testing, flow traceability, transshipment isolation, and personnel evacuation, so as to realize the dynamic clearing of social aspects as soon as possible . It is necessary to do a good job in service guarantee, effectively meet the people’s basic living, basic medical care and other livelihood needs during the epidemic response period, strengthen the overall planning of epidemic prevention and control and safe production, comprehensively improve the level of safe development, and maintain social stability. It is necessary to strictly implement the norms and standards for epidemic prevention and control, quickly identify close contacts, accurately delineate risk areas, and make dynamic adjustments according to changes in the epidemic situation. It is necessary to strengthen the standardized management of isolation points, timely and strict disinfection, and strengthen medical treatment and prevention of nosocomial infection. It is necessary to increase work supervision and make every effort to promote the implementation of various prevention and control measures and work tasks.

Wang Weizhong, on behalf of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, expressed his heartfelt thanks to the working group for their careful guidance and strong support for the epidemic prevention and control work in Guangdong. He said that the current epidemic situation in our province is severe and complicated, and the task of prevention and control is still arduous. All localities and departments in the province must improve their political positions, resolutely achieve the “three firmnesses”, adhere to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, and implement the second edition of the epidemic prevention and control plan. The ten optimization measures will not waver or change shape, strictly implement the “nine prohibitions” requirements, further optimize the provincial and municipal joint command system, strengthen flat and integrated operations, proactive prevention, early detection, quick disposal, spillover prevention, excellent service, Grasp implementation, promote rectification, strengthen confidence, continue to fight, and resolutely win the battle against the epidemic. It is necessary to concentrate our efforts on tackling difficulties, focus on key areas of Guangzhou, take “fast, accurate, and practical” hard measures, and effectively achieve “four responses and four efforts”, daily settlement and daily settlement, and ensure the realization of “double clearing and zero”. It is necessary to carefully identify infected persons and close contacts, strengthen overall planning, do a good job in safe, fast, classified and orderly transfers, strengthen the supervision of transfer vehicles and isolation places, and the inspection process to prevent cross-infection. It is necessary to adhere to precise prevention and control, scientifically and quickly delineate and control high and low risk areas. Areas that meet the unblocking conditions must be unblocked in a timely manner, so as to achieve fast sealing and unblocking, and support eligible close contacts to implement home isolation to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the public. impact on production and life. It is necessary to highlight the forward movement of checkpoints, implement the requirements of the “four mornings”, fully implement the “arrival inspection” of cross-provincial migrants, and strictly prevent the occurrence of new imported epidemics. It is necessary to strengthen humanistic care, do a good job in the “three guarantees” of people’s living needs, medical needs, and social security, and make every effort to get through the “last meter” of serving the people, resolutely prevent all kinds of safety production accidents in epidemic prevention and control, and fully maintain The overall social situation is stable. It is necessary to adhere to the problem orientation, make immediate changes, learn from one example, optimize the process, and resolutely do a good job in rectifying and implementing the problems pointed out by the working group.

Provincial leader Zhang Hu attended the meeting.