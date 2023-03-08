The Guangzhou Cultural Fair opened on the 9th to showcase the development achievements of the new format of the digital cultural industry in the Greater Bay Area



According to the press conference of the Guangzhou Cultural and Cultural Fair, on the morning of March 9, the launching ceremony of the Guangzhou Cultural Tourism Industry High-Quality Development Conference and the Guangzhou Cultural Industry Fair will be held in the boutique exhibition hall in Zone D of the Canton Fair Complex.

The fair is hosted by the Guangzhou Municipal Government, organized by the Propaganda Department of the Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Film and Tourism, and implemented by Guangzhou Cultural Development Group and Guangzhou City Investment Group. It will be held in Guangzhou from March 9th to 11th. This year’s Cultural Fair will continue to polish the city’s “business card” by bringing together resources in various fields such as cultural creation, copyright, performing arts, cultural museums, and intangible cultural heritage, drive the high-quality development of the cultural industry, and strive to contribute to the city’s high-quality development. cultural power” and provide “cultural support”.

In terms of the mode of organizing the fair, this year’s ICIF will focus on the high-quality development of the cultural industry and the tourism industry. Create a “1+6” conference mode – “1” means the Cultural Fair, and “6” means holding the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Guangzhou) Culture and Tourism New Business Achievement Exhibition, Guangzhou Cultural Tourism Equipment Exhibition, and Guangzhou Cultural Finance Exhibition at the same time Six major events including the summit, the 13th China (Guangzhou) International Performing Arts Fair and the 6th Silk Road International Theater Alliance Guangzhou Annual Conference, the 27th Guangzhou International Art Fair, and China Animation Licensing Conference.

In terms of ideas for organizing the fair, this year’s ICIF will highlight the integrated development of culture and tourism, technology, finance, commerce and other fields, showcase the development results of the new format of the digital cultural industry in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, build a new platform for mutual benefit and interoperability of industries, and cultivate a variety of industries for Guangzhou. The billion-level cultural and creative industry chain group provides strong support.