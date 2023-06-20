The Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee’s Study and Implementation of Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism with Chinese Characteristics Theme Education Leading Group Meeting Held-Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government Portal

Promoting theme education with high standards and high quality

Guo Yonghang delivered a speech

On June 19, the Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee held a meeting of the education leadership group on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics. The meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions on the theme education series, conveyed the spirit of learning from relevant central and provincial meetings, listened to reports on the development of theme education in our city, reviewed relevant documents, and studied the next step. Guo Yonghang, secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and leader of the leading group, presided over and delivered a speech. Ye Yuanling, deputy head of the First Tour Steering Group of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting for guidance.

Guo Yonghang emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen political leadership, deeply grasp the significance of high-quality theme education from a higher position, adhere to high standards and strict requirements, continue to do a good job in theoretical study, investigation and research, promote development, review and rectify, and deepen theme education Promoting the decision-making and deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Party and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guangdong’s important speeches and important instructions took root in Guangzhou and yielded fruitful results. We must continue to work hard on theoretical study, adhere to comprehensive and systematic “learning”, integrate “understanding”, and “use” the integration of knowledge and action, and learn and understand the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Guangdong. Since the 18th National Congress of the Party, General Secretary Xi Jinping The spirit of the important instructions of the Guangdong series of important speeches, continue to deepen, internalize, and transform, build a solid foundation of belief, replenish the calcium of the spirit, and stabilize the rudder of thought, and consciously be a firm believer in Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era and faithful practitioners. We must continue to work hard on investigation and research, make good use of the “five-character formula” of “deep, practical, detailed, accurate, and effective”, consciously worship the masses as teachers, continue to improve the research style, sink to the front line, conduct in-depth research, and analyze constraints in depth The outstanding problems of Guangzhou’s high-quality development, find methods and paths, strengthen the application of results, and solve major issues related to the overall development of Guangzhou with a broader perspective. We must continue to work hard to promote development, anchor the primary task of high-quality development and the strategic task of building a new development pattern, focus on promoting comprehensively deepening reform, expanding high-level opening up, focusing on improving the level of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, and building a modern industrial system. Solidly carry out the tackling action of “breaking difficulties and promoting development” to test the achievements of theme education with the new results of promoting high-quality development and improving people’s quality of life. It is necessary to continue to work hard on inspection and rectification, carry forward the spirit of thorough self-revolution, dare to show the sword, treat both symptoms and root causes, and use stricter requirements to pay close attention to the rectification of outstanding issues such as the concept of political performance, grassroots governance, business environment, and legal protection, so as to ensure that the special rectification work is not broken. Don’t buckle down to the real point and achieve real results. To strengthen organizational leadership, the leading group and its offices must strengthen overall planning and coordination. Party committees (party groups) at all levels must earnestly assume the main responsibilities. Guide, strengthen experience summary and advanced typical tree selection publicity, and work together to promote thematic education to achieve tangible results.

Members of the Municipal Party Committee’s Theme Education Leading Group and the person in charge of the office, the leaders of the touring guidance groups of the municipal Party committees, and the leaders of the special rectification and the heads of the coordinating units participated.

