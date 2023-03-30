news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 30 – “Bureaucracy means that Campania is not a region for people with disabilities. The feared differentiated autonomy risks further aggravating the situation”. This was stated by the Guarantor of the rights of people with disabilities of the Campania Region, the lawyer. Paolo Colombo, sent the Report on the activities carried out in 2022 to the Regional Council.



The 65-page report can be consulted on the Guarantor’s website (https://www.cr.campania.it/garante-disabili/).



“In the year 2022 – declares the Guarantor – the pandemic has had extremely negative effects for people with disabilities and has accentuated inequalities and the lack of awareness and exercise of their rights. This is both in the field of social-health services and in that of education, both in terms of work and, finally, also in terms of quality of life”.



The Office of the Guarantor, reads a note, “has done the impossible to protect the rights of people with disabilities: this year too it has managed over 2,000 reports, performed functions of monitoring, facilitation and solicitation with respect to the Public Administration, public bodies, local bodies and private subjects. Accurate information was provided on provisions, laws, sentences and initiatives of interest to the world of disability. A network continued to be built and collaborations were promoted with all subjects interested in the subject”. (HANDLE).

