Guayaquil.- The Guayaquil Culture Network shares the Historical Training Primer with the theme “The founding process of Santiago de Guayaquil”, by historians Ángel Emilio Hidalgo and Miguel Cantos. This booklet is part of the educational contribution of the “Instituto Cultural Nuestra América”, as part of the celebrations for the patron saint festivities and for the 489 years of the foundation of the port.

