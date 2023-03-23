The guerrilla and criminal gangs increased their criminal actions in the border states of Venezuela with the intention of seizing towns and generating illegal income that allows them to maintain their high firepower and number of members.

This was documented by the NGO Fundaredes in its recent report Violent Context, corresponding to February. The document ensures that State security agencies were often involved in some crimes, which together with criminal groups maintain a spiral of violence that violates citizens and subjects them to various imposed dynamics of coexistence.

Fundaredes concluded that in February there were 64 homicides, 24 disappearances or kidnappings, and 12 alleged armed confrontations. These events occurred in border states and others: Apure, Amazonas, Bolívar, Falcón, Táchira, Zulia, Anzoátegui, Sucre, Delta Amacuro, Guárico, Mérida and Nueva Esparta.

Bolívar ranked as the entity with the highest rate of general violence and the first in the disappearance or kidnapping analysis unit, with 13 registered cases.

Fundaredes pointed out that the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army, as well as criminal groups called unions, dedicated to the illegal extraction of minerals, they maintain power in the municipalities that make up the Orinoco Mining Arc.

Conditions of modern slavery

They impose on their inhabitants conditions of modern slavery sexual abuse, subjugation and forced displacement of indigenous peoples, holders of the rights of use and exploitation of the territories in which they have lived ancestrally.

The organization indicated that during their investigations they learned that with Operation Roraima, deployed by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces to dismantle Colombian irregular armed groups, more than four indigenous communities from the Tumeremo parish suffered attacks by the military and they had to be forcibly displaced from their areas of residence.

Zulia with the highest number of homicides

The report adds that 11 homicides were also registered in Bolívar, which reflects the high rate of violence, and an alleged armed confrontation. However, the organization clarified that although this state ranked first in terms of violence in general, Zulia remains the territory with the highest number of homicides, with 16 registered in February.

“Among the events that drew great attention during the investigations, the most noteworthy are alleged deaths from clashes between security forces and members of criminal gangs who have sought new niches to perpetrate crime,” the NGO said.

He added that five cases of disputes occurred in Zulia, among which stands out the death in Maracaibo of Sergio Ramírez Aguilar, alias Crispeta, who belonged to the criminal gang Tren de Aragua. Three disappearances were also reported in the entity.

Armed got stronger

Fundaredes also stated that in February, crime increased in Anzoátegui due to the violence generated by criminal gangs dedicated to robbery, assassination, extortion, trafficking and the sale of drugs. That month the entity was positioned with a high rate of violence, with a total of 12 homicides, 1 disappearance and 2 alleged armed confrontations.

In the case of Sucre, the organization determined that it has become an ideal territory for irregular groups to carry out crimes such as drug trafficking and smuggling of illegal mining from Bolívar and Amazonas. In addition, in February there were actions related to extortion, a situation that keeps merchants and businessmen in anxiety.

He added that Delta Amacuro is located as a region where human trafficking and smuggling networks they take advantage of the need that exists in the face of a complex humanitarian emergency in order to attract young people and women to its ranks. Thus, two homicides and two disappearances were documented.

ORIGINAL LINK: Guerrilla increased its actions in border states of Venezuela (elnacional.com)

SEE ALSO: https://entornointeligente.com/2023/03/16/fanb-desmantela-14-garitas-delincuenciales-en-la-autopista-regional-del-centro/