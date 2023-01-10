The identity of the only wounded officer, who was also the first arrested, tells a lot about those who took part in the clashes in Badia al Pino on Sunday. Martin DiTosto, who today will be judged in Arezzo for the clashes between Romanists and Neapolitans, is an ultra of the old guard. A leading exponent of the right-wing fringes of the Roma curve. Chef, 43, they say of him that “he speaks little, thinks only of work and clashes”. With Di Tosto, it is the hypothesis of the investigators, there were other exponents of the Capitoline black typhus. Two, aged 25 and 39, were arrested last night by the police. They are known and like Di Tosto they participated in other clashes and had received the Daspo. And also in the evening a deferred arrest also took place in Naples. The police stopped Antonio Marigliano35 years.

The Digos of Rome, Naples and Arezzo have been working since the day before yesterday to name all the 2-300 people (including at least 150 Neapolitans) who have been beaten, strapped and bottled in the Tuscan service area. In fact, not all of the approximately 500 fans who got out of the cars and minivans participated in the clashes. Movies are checked, license plates are checked, even if many have used rental vehicles.

“Clashes announced, we organize verbally”

That clashes were possible, many of the most violent fringes of the curves of Naples and Rome knew it. You are trying to figure out if there was an appointment. Already last year there was a close fight. “It happened on April 3,” he says Francesco (invented name) a Roma fan who was in a service station on Sunday, on the same stretch of road as last Sunday. “Those who frequent the curve know these things – says Francesco – they look at the calendar. It’s not like you start writing in chat, you organize yourself verbally, you leave no traces. rivals”.

No to medical visits and game to not be identified

The identifications of those involved in the clashes have already begun on Sunday evening at the Genoa stadium. Eighty people who were in Badia al Pino were checked, just as the names of at least 100 Romanists were identified. However, many did not go to watch the match after the clashes, so as not to be identified. It is the same reason why some wounded and bruised have not been treated. Now, however, we need to understand if the ultras identified were in the group that participated in the brawl. It is not easy because many had hoods and scarves. “We are concentrating our energies and those of the police to identify those responsible for this crazy and absurd act as soon as possible”, says the prosecutor of ArezzoRobert Rossi. The first alleged offense is brawling but it is not excluded that interruption of public service, roadblock, damage, throwing objects and attack on transport safety are contested.