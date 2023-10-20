The Gujarat High Court sentenced 4 police officials to 14 days in jail for publicly beating up 13 Muslims last year.

Gujarat High Court last year 13 For the crime of publicly beating Muslims

4 To the police officials 14 Sentenced to imprisonment for days, remainder 9 Non-identification of officials!

Ahmedabad: 20/October

(Sahar News.com/Agencies)

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday convicted four policemen for tying Muslim men to a pole and beating them with ordinary sticks in Andhila of Kheda district in October last year. 14 Sentenced to day imprisonment.

A bench of Hon’ble Justices AS Supriya and Geetha Gopi rejected the petition against imprisonment of Inspector AV Parmar, Sub-Inspector DB Kamawat, Head Constable KL Dabhi and Constable Raju Dabhi. Instead, they offered compensation to the three. These police officials October 11 He told the court that caning people on their buttocks should not be considered custodial violence. He pleaded for a guilty verdict and the subsequent conviction would adversely affect his professional record and offered an unconditional pardon.

Senior advocate Prakash Jani, who represented the four police officials October 16 told the Hon’ble bench that his clients met the Muslim men and their counsel. He added that the victims refused to accept any compromise or compensation after discussions with their community members.

In the case, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Gadhiane had told the court last year that the accused were allegedly part of a conspiracy to disrupt the Garba ceremony to create fear in the Hindu community. Force was used for the purpose of

The Hon’ble High Court had directed the Magistrate to examine the video footage and photographs of the beating with batons which went viral on social media. The Magistrate’s report said that the videos and photographs were not clear and the policemen who assaulted the three. Only four of them have been identified.

On the other hand, according to the media report, Maktoob is involved in this case 13 Among the police officers, among them on the report of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kheda 9 Charges have not been registered against police officials and youths. CJM Nadiad Chitra Ratnu’s report filed in the Gujarat High Court has been implicated in the incident. 13 Only among policemen 4 has been identified.

Those affected 5 Among the Muslim men, Zaheer Mian Malik (62 years old), Maqsuda Bano Malik (45 years old), Sahdamiya Malik (23 years old), Skalmiya Malik (24 years old) and Shahid Raja Malik (25 years old) were arrested last year for taking action against police officers. They had approached the court. They had alleged that these police officers violated the orders of the Supreme Court and insulted the court.

Later 4 In October, the court framed charges against the above-mentioned inspector, sub-inspector and two policemen for violating the Supreme Court’s guidelines on police conduct during arrests and detentions and delivered its verdict yesterday.

It will not be unnecessary to mention here 4 October 2022 A shocking video from Gujarat went viral on various social media platforms like a tsunami and was heavily criticized.

In the video, it was seen that a few youths were being tied to an electric pole in turn and being beaten by the police themselves with heavy lathis. There was a crowd of women, men and youths and youths sitting on the road. They were clapping their hands and chanting slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram”.

While these youths who were victims of police brutality were screaming and crying while not enduring the pain. The police force in uniform nearby was also enjoying this scene with the audience. And a regular video of the incident was taken. It was also covered by the local media.

At that time, the details of the incident were told that after the allegation of stone pelting at the garba pandal of Adhila village under Kheda district of Gujarat, the police. 9 The suspects were taken into custody and these accused were taken to the village, they were tied to an electric pole in the square, they were caught one by one in front of the public and the youths were beaten. An apology was also sought by joining hands.

4 October 2022 Prashant Bhushan, a prominent and senior lawyer of the Supreme Court of India, tweeted, “Mentally retarded barbarians”! Will the Gujarat police take action? Or is the rule of law dead in Gujarat?”

Alleged stone pelting at garba pandal in Gujarat, 9 youths tied to poles and police ransacked the gym, three houses were demolished alleging disturbance in Navaratri in Madhya Pradesh.

