The big food street festival that took place for the first time in Haapsalu last year will grow to two days this year, just like the same festival in Tallinn.

The tradition of the Great Food Streets, which started in 2020 at Tallinn Luuluväljä, will bring the event to Pärnu and Rakverre for the first time this summer.

All four cities offer the largest selection of street food in Estonia. In addition to good food, you can also explore different types of street food cars and trailers on wheels, home cafes and food tents both from us and from neighboring countries. In addition, the festival offers an entertainment program in the form of concerts, DJ sets and Tivoli Park. The format of the street food event has so far been liked by all age groups.

“We are very happy that the format of street food events is now expanding across Estonia,” commented event coordinator Reno Hekkonens. “The summer capital and Rakvere will be added for the first time. Also, the list of food providers is expanding from us as well as from Lithuania, Latvia and Finland,” Reno Hekkonens.

This year, the Big Street Foods will take place:

Suur Pärnu Toidutänav – on May 27, on the riverside of the city center on Lai street;

Great Tallinn Food Street – on June 3 and 4 at Tallinn Lauluväljak;

Suur Rakvere Toidutänav – on June 10 on Pikk street as part of Rakvere city days;

Suur Haapsalu Food Street – on July 21 and 22 on Karja street.