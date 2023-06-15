Home » The Haapsalu White Nights Festival was opened by “Ilus möldrineiu”
The Haapsalu White Nights Festival was opened by “Ilus möldrineiu”

Heldur Harry Põlda and Sten Heinoja’s concert at Uuemõisa Castle. Photos by Andra Kirna.

The Haapsalu White Nights Festival was opened by tenor Heldur Harry Põlda and piano player Sten Heinoja’s concert “Ilus Möldrineiu” in Uuemõisa Castle.

“The beautiful miller girl” is a plot song cycle consisting of 20 songs written by Franz Schubert in 1823 to the poems of Wilhelm Müller. Each song in the cycle, which tells about a traveler falling in love with a miller’s beautiful daughter, is a whole in itself and at the same time a link in the chain of events.

As an additional piece, the musicians performed Shubert’s song “The Forest Fairy” to the words of JW Goethe.

