»The Habeck-Graichen swamp must be completely drained«

by admin
AfD faction calls for clarification of the green self-enrichment structures

»The green do-gooders around Habeck, Graichen and Co. are first and foremost good to themselves. The Green Deal in the Ministry of Economics is a gigantic support program for Friends & Family. The green nepotism shows mafia-like structures of unrestrained self-enrichment.«

Pleiteticker.de sea [Infos zu den Verstrickungen HIER und HIER] Habeck’s Federal Ministry of Economics funded the Hamburg Institute. Part of this funding was “decided and paid under the aegis of Patrick Graichen and Christian Maass”. And the pleiticker also researched that the Hamburg Institute was founded by Christian Maass and was managed for a long time. And Maass should apparently continue to hold a stake. This means that the BMWi head of department Maass supports his own consulting firm with funds from the BMWi.

Beatrix von Storch, deputy chairwoman of the AfD parliamentary group, explains:

»The green do-gooders around Habeck, Graichen and Co. are first and foremost good to themselves. The Green Deal in the Ministry of Economic Affairs is a gigantic support program for Friends & Family, which is becoming ever larger the deeper you dig. This green nepotism shows more and more mafia structures of unrestrained self-enrichment. As the AfD parliamentary group, we will work to clarify the structures of this green self-enrichment force until the whole felt is transparent and those responsible have been eliminated.”

