On the afternoon of March 5, the Hainan delegation of the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress held a plenary meeting at the place of residence to review the government work report.

Shen Xiaoming, Feng Fei, Zhong Shan, Wang Hong, Chen Guomeng, Li Jun, Fu Caixiang, Ni Qiang, Wang Xiaoyun, Ding Hui, He Qiongmei, Cai Qiang, Li Feng, Cao Xiankun, Zhou Junping, Lu Yan, Lin Hao, Wei Xiaoli, Chen Fan, Lin Huan, Jing Zhu, Huang Haiwen, Lei Yafei, Su Shaohong, Wu Shaoyu and other representatives attended the meeting. Dai Jun, Zhang Yi and Wu Yue attended the meeting. According to the unified arrangement of the conference secretariat, Qi Yu, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and relevant responsible comrades from the General Office of the State Council, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Finance attended the meeting to listen to deliberation opinions.

Shen Xiaoming said that the government work report thoroughly implements Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, with a high political position, practical summary of work, accurate analysis of the situation, and clear goal positioning. Good report, very instructive, fully agree. We will implement the tasks of the government work report and the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress, the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches and instructions on Hainan’s work, the deployment and arrangement of the Eighth Provincial Party Congress, and the closure of the entire island by the end of 2025. The operational goals require a combination, and consciously maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of ideology, politics, and actions. We must keep in mind the original mission of building a free trade port with Chinese characteristics, and accelerate the preparations for the island-wide customs closure operation; grasp the strategic basis of expanding domestic demand, and make every effort to improve the level of high-quality development; actively serve and integrate into the new development pattern, in the smooth flow of domestic and international Make contributions to Hainan on the double cycle; adhere to the combination of protection and utilization, and vigorously promote the construction of ecological civilization; coordinate development and safety at a high level, and resolutely stick to the bottom line of risk prevention and control; do everything possible to improve the sense of gain of the masses, and continue to build a powerful free trade port work together.

Feng Fei said that the government work report is inspiring and inspiring. It demonstrates the responsibility to face difficulties and move forward with heavy burdens. It conveys confidence and builds consensus. Endeavor good report. We are very excited and encouraged by the fact that the work in Hainan is mentioned in many places in the report. Hainan will study the spirit of the report in depth, firmly grasp the key to the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port, continuously improve the quality and efficiency of economic development, and make every effort to promote the overall improvement of economic operation; gather the strength of the whole province to carry out the customs closure operation preparation battle, and fully implement the pressure Test; promote institutional opening-up of rules, regulations, management, standards, etc., deeply plan and create a number of influential institutional integration innovations; build air-sea international transportation network, international economic and trade cooperation network, deepen international economic and trade cooperation, and accelerate upgrading The Hainan Free Trade Port will build an international level and promote the economy and society to move steadily on the fast track of high-quality development.

Other representatives also unanimously expressed their support for the government work report in their speeches, and made suggestions on accelerating the optimization of the business environment, building a modern industrial system, and promoting the construction of ecological civilization.

