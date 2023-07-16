The Han-to-Wei Project: Achieving Early Water Flow between the Yangtze River and the Yellow River in Guanzhong

“The Han-to-Wei Water Diversion Project Opens, Connecting the Yangtze and Yellow Rivers in Guanzhong”

Xi’an, China – After over a decade of construction, the long-awaited water diversion project from the Han Dynasty to the Weihe River was officially inaugurated on the 16th, marking the early supply of water to Xi’an. This groundbreaking project involves drawing water from the Han River, the largest tributary of the Yangtze River, and supplying it to the Wei River, the largest tributary of the Yellow River, through the approximately 100-kilometer Qinling Water Conveyance Tunnel. Zhang Jianmin, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, stated that this project will optimize water resource allocation in Shaanxi, addressing issues such as uneven distribution and significantly enhancing the region’s regulation and supply capacity.

The Han-to-Wei project is divided into two phases: the water diversion project and the water transmission and distribution project. With a total investment of around 51.6 billion yuan, the first phase has been mostly completed, while the second and third phases are partially finished. Once fully operational, this project will meet the domestic and industrial water demands of cities in Guanzhong, including Xi’an, Xianyang, and Weinan. Covering a water receiving area of 14,000 square kilometers, the project will benefit a population of 14.11 million, providing an additional 5 million urban water consumers.

Notably, the Han-to-Wei project will help alleviate the over-exploitation of groundwater in Guanzhong, preventing ecological water depletion and achieving a balance between extraction and replenishment. Furthermore, it is expected to increase the annual water flow from the Weihe River to the Yellow River by 600-700 million cubic meters, improving the ecological health of the region.

This project also overcame significant technical challenges. For the first time, it crossed the Qinling Mountains and diverted water from the Han River in the Yangtze River Basin to the Yellow River Basin, demonstrating great engineering expertise in the process.

The Han-to-Wei Water Diversion Project marks a milestone in water infrastructure development in China, showcasing the country’s commitment to efficient utilization and allocation of water resources. As Xi’an and neighboring cities now have a reliable water supply, it is expected to pave the way for further developments and improved living conditions in the region.

(Article source: China News Network)

(Article author: Ye Pan)

