By: Luis Alfonso Albarracin Palomino

When human beings finish raising their children, an interesting stage begins where we begin to be left alone, because the children make up their homes at a distance, but we have the great satisfaction of having contributed to their procreation and of course with their training. so that they can be people who individually face responsibilities before society and thus forge their future. When the grandchildren are born, they make him a grandfather and one of the most beautiful experiences in life begins. When our children become fathers and mothers, we begin to live a wonderful ecstasy, because we remember those childhood times that we lived in the first years of our existence and the one that we had to live with the upbringing of our children. .

Unfortunately in these modern times, on many occasions our children begin to abandon us and on several occasions they only turn to their parents when they need their financial support. We are relegated to the background and their presence in our homes is no longer noted on their agendas. But a transcendental event occurs for our lives. Grandchildren are born. And that’s when the true joy of living begins, because a new reason and hope to continue existing is born. Then the presence of our children begins to appear in the homes where we live the rest of our lives. Thanks to the experience we have acquired, we become essential guides both for new parents and for that new person who has just been born. It is a new role that we are going to play and that is why we must be prepared for it. You shouldn’t feel older, but proud and happy to be a grandfather, because the grandchildren become the reason to live. New feelings appear in our hearts that will remain forever for the rest of our existence.



We can call them the second children and they begin to become the main engine of a stage in our lives, in a special way, because with our experience and the knowledge we have acquired, we have contributed to leave a mark in this world and we will be willing to collaborate with our children, with the training and guidance of our grandchildren. In the future we will be proud and happy to radiate the joy of being a grandfather. But unfortunately the hands of the clock do not stop. The years are coming. For many grandparents, we begin to feel a deep emptiness due to the absence of our children and therefore, our grandchildren. We begin the age of the condor: with pain here and with pain there. We cannot escape this decadent phase of our lives. We even went to the background. That close relationship with our children no longer exists when we had the opportunity to contribute to the upbringing and training processes.

After the gradual decline of our lives begins to appear, they only appear, not to visit us, but to request financial help, to satisfy their personal interests and vanities. Of course, this situation does not occur in all homes. Many grandparents are accompanied until their death. What I do not accept is that many children and even their grandchildren when they reach adulthood, the solution is to take them to a nursing home or a nursing home. They lodge them there, and forget about them. It is absurd that this dehumanization exists with the beings who gave them their lives and who once suffered joys and sorrows to bring them to a stage of flourishing and success. I consider it important that the national government look objectively at the fate of thousands of grandparents who are in these places, forgotten by their relatives, but that society should not forget them. let’s protect them