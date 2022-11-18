

The Tempest by Thomas Adès at La Scala in Milan, November 2022. (Brescia and Amisano, Teatro alla Scala)

It’s not often in Italy that you see a traditional theater like La Scala filled with a young and varied audience applauding a contemporary opera at its penultimate performance. Contemporary opera is often considered difficult and unattractive for large Italian billboards. Unfortunately, a fairly widespread commonplace sees it mainly linked to the season of the great, and according to many unlistenable, twentieth-century musical avant-gardes or to the various intellectualisms, experimentalisms and minimalisms that have followed one another in recent history.

There is also a fair portion of the public who have no idea that even today there are composers of operas and companies of artists who stage them. Yet opera is not only alive and well but it is a constantly evolving art form which, rightly valued, could help the great Italian opera houses not to become bastions of conservation or, worse, theme parks for tourists. The tempest is the second work composed by Thomas Adès (British composer born in 1971) and was born from the collaboration with the Australian author Meredith Oakes who edited a particularly successful reduction of Shakespeare’s verses. Adès’ music seems to flow from Shakespeare’s words dried but never trivialized by Oakes who also takes some liberties with the plot and with the characters.

The opera begins with the storm that hurls the shipwrecked protagonists of the drama onto Prospero's island. The scene mirrors the boxes and the stalls of the theater, with its gilded stuccos and its scarlet upholstery while, as in the Baroque opera, an agitated sheet suggests the waves of the raging sea. It is only the first in a series of small, shrewd tributes by Canadian director Robert Lepage to the famous Storm which Giorgio Strehler staged at the Piccolo in Milan in 1978. The city of Milan is at the center of the theatrical machinery of this modern Shakespearean opera: it is in the libretto (Prospero is the deposed Duke of Milan who plots revenge) and is continuously staged with its clear references to the city theater and the more hidden ones to Strehler's aesthetics. In the booklet Milan is fair (beautiful), like the "fair Verona" of Romeo and Juliet, and it is also artful (ingenious), rare (precious) e skilful (industrious). The music of the opening storm is strident, almost chaotic, but as soon as the characters enter the scene, Adès becomes more melodic, more caressing.

The duet of the second act is the key moment in which Prospero, present but invisible to the characters, understands that love is stronger than all its magic

It could be blamed The tempest to be an easy work, in reality it is simply a happy work. All the characters have their own dramaturgical development accompanied by ductile and protean music. Adès’s Miranda, for example, is less passive than Shakespeare’s Miranda: she decides to disobey her father Prospero when she falls in love with Fernando. Prospero, for his part, is not only an evil sorcerer, he is a loser looking for redemption. He is still a powerful magician but his magic, his magical art described both by the music of Adès and by the direction of Lepage, is the theatre: the world that he manages to create around the characters and the threads of emotions that he manages to weave . He will come out defeated but his art will have created a precious moment of beauty. Caliban, the monster-servant he has enslaved, is his savage and apparently irrational double who in the finale, one of the most musically effective moments of the opera, will take back his island and once again become one with the sea and the rocks, a nature finally free from all spells.



The Tempest by Thomas Adès at La Scala in Milan, November 2022. (Brescia and Amisano, Teatro alla Scala)

Costumes by Kym Barrett and sets by Jasmine Catudal eloquently reflect Lepage's theatrical vision. The theater itself, with its trellises, suspended ropes, moving wings and prompter's boxes, is Prospero's island and the shipwrecked court looks like a group of bewildered aliens dropped onto the stage from a Watteau painting. Prospero is a split character, and so is his costume: part military coat with medals, shoulder pads and frogs and part naked body tattooed as a shaman from the Amazon rainforest. Ariel, sexless and ageless spirit, is a cross between the David Bowie of Scary Monsters and a Cirque du Soleil acrobat. Miranda and Ferdinand, in the perfection of their love, are a vaporous Disney princess with her handsome prince charming.

