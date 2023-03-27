The statements by Henry Sanabria, current Director of the National Police, continue to generate negative reactions both among citizens and within the political scene. Abortion, exorcisms and HIV within the public force These are just some of the issues for which, although not directly, many insinuate that it is time for Sanabria to step aside.

That was the case of the mayoress of Bogotá Claudia López and the president of the Senate Roy Barreras, who through their Twitter account expressed their disagreement with Sanabria’s statements and criticized his permanence in high office.

“With so many challenges to face crime and improve security in cities and departments and the director of the @PoliciaColombia dedicated to giving his personal appreciations, in addition biased, discriminatory and lacking in scientific rigor, about exorcism, HIV and abortion”, López wrote for his part.