the harsh criticism of the former Secretary of Health to the mayor of Valledupar

by admin
One more time, The pre-candidate for Mayor of Valledupar, Lina de Armas, used her social networks to criticize the management of the municipal president Mello Castro González and show their disagreement with some decisions.

Through her Twitter account, the former secretary published a video of Castro González’s speech at the recent accountability, where she asked her secretaries to spread the positive message of her government in the community.

The mayor of Valledupar lives in Narnia. I knew it as soon as I heard this intro!” De Armas wrote about the clip. In the video, Castro talks about his management over the last 3 years and asks his work team to convey a message of “sense of belonging to all of Valledupar”.

“We know that this is a difficult year, but the important thing is that you transmit the message and we are going to do it with arguments, You know all the efforts we have made to get to where we are today and you know that this has been a long road since we were on the campaign trail and this is the time when I need you the most.”says Mello Castro.

The harsh criticism of Lina de Armas generated reactions among supporters and opponents of Mello Castrowho did not hesitate to mention that the city was submerged in insecurity, while others did not welcome the fact that a former official of that government came out to speak ill of the mayor’s management.

Beyond the campaign, and the decision of various candidates to attack the administration, The former secretary’s publication confirms that her relationship with Castro is broken and her departure from the entity was not on good terms. Both were allies in the October 2019 elections, when Lina De Armas abandoned her candidacy and joined that of Mello Castro.

