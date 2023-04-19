Home » The harsh reality of Quibdó: unemployment, informality, violence
by admin
Jader Cuesta Hinestroza

By Jader Cuesta Hinestroza.

The reality of Quibdó is worrisome, and it is not surprising when examining the data available in the National Planning Department, DNP. The city faces a number of significant challenges that affect the quality of life of its inhabitants, and the municipal administration has turned a blind eye to solving them.

One of the biggest problems in Quibdó is the high homicide rate, with a homicide rate of 127% per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022, the highest in the country. people, motorcycles, extortion is very high, 87% of companies in 2022 suffered this scourge according to the empty chair. This is alarming and requires urgent action by the authorities to protect citizens and ensure their safety.

Another worrying issue is unemployment, which reached 30.1% of the economically active population in the city, December 2022-February 2023. This is largely due to the lack of investment and clear policies to generate employment on the part of municipal administration, and is one of the main causes of the increase in poverty and inequality in the city.

In addition, Quibdó faces a health crisis, closure of health centers, high infant and maternal mortality rates, as well as an alarming rate of adolescent pregnancies. The lack of access to health services and the mismanagement of public resources are the main causes of this situation, which demonstrates the need for a deep intervention and a more transparent, efficient and effective administration.

School dropout is another problem that affects the city, with a rate of 1.3% according to the DNP. Education is a fundamental right of all citizens, and it is unacceptable that so many young people are abandoning their studies due to a lack of support and resources from the authorities.

It is clear that the municipal administration is not doing enough or better, it is not doing anything to address these challenges. Corruption and mismanagement of public resources are an endemic problem in the city, and a concerted effort is needed to combat it. Citizens must demand a more transparent and honest administration, which works for the well-being of all citizens, and not just a few.

In summary, Quibdó faces a series of important challenges that require urgent and coordinated action by the authorities and society in general. The municipal administration must be more proactive in generating employment, consolidating peace, and improving the quality of life of its citizens. Corruption and mismanagement of public resources must be eradicated forever. It is time to act and face the reality of Quibdó with determination and courage.

Between all of us we must SAVE QUIBDÓ and build a city of a million OPPORTUNITIES.

