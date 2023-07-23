The Hate Makers – OujdaCity

Dr. Al-Abdalawi Al-Alawi Sidi Mohamed

The prudent follower of what is happening in the societal arena will clearly see what is being plotted against Islamic societies in general and Moroccan society in particular

Discussing this issue is of great importance because it preserves the unity of ranks and the stability of society, as well as preserving social peace, distancing oneself from divisions, and spreading hatred.

The amount of creating enmity and the strengthening of separation that we are seeing today, in addition to the amount of advocacy for it and the efforts exerted for it, in addition to the money flowing from here and there, prompts those who are jealous and magnanimous to raise the cry of warning and revive the inactive and inattentive consciences to pay attention to the war and targeting that is being hatched around them, and a threat to peaceful coexistence between individuals and institutions. Horses are a pickaxe that demolished the foundations and pillars of stability that prevailed in society centuries ago.

The amount of hostility and this overwhelming torrent that swept our country, especially the questioning of the country’s religious and national constants, raises eyebrows, especially since the Moroccan state is living its best days and prosperity during the period of King Mohammed VI at all levels, internally, externally and militarily. The attempt to question, despair, underestimate and spread melancholy in the efforts made on the one hand and what Morocco has achieved regionally and internationally on the other hand, and sowing seeds of discord and hatred among the members of the same society among the Amazigh Arabs secondly, and targeting the national constants thirdly. At the head of which is the King of Morocco, who pushes people to contemplate and verify the reason behind these malicious campaigns, as if the owners of these tendencies are taking advantage of a favorable circumstance and an opportunity to achieve what they have been unable to achieve for two decades.

The hate industry that was previously read by surprise here or there within vague negative messages has today become inciting messages against one society and the constants through social media that facilitated the access of these people to a large segment of society. A- To present the suspicion according to a quasi-scientific template in order to deceive the gullible with the use of some sound effects and visual enhancements corresponding to the content of the message to be delivered, the purpose of which is to stimulate souls and instincts and incite them with the sympathy of sharing the content, and here you were able to influence thousands of young people, no matter how distinguished the curricula are, and change the existence of their content, they cannot change souls and conditions as this machine that manufactures hate speech makes, let alone weak school curricula It is dilapidated and far from the aspirations of young people, with its loss of attractiveness and motivation that stimulates the insides of the student to increase knowledge and information.

The manufacture of hate speech around the constants around which Moroccans have long gathered has taken specific and clear approaches, through questioning the constants of religion, such as questioning the miracle of the Isra and Mi’raj, questioning the Prophet’s Sunnah, or calling for ethnicity, such as trying to prefer one race over another, which was called for by the colonial state France in its barbaric back before, or sex, such as calling for questioning the legacy and trying to change it, or attacking the Moroccan culture that shaped the wonderful identity of Morocco.

Here I will refer to some important matters that represent a personal reading of what is happening in the Moroccan community arena.

The attempt to stir up religious strife and cast doubt on the divisions of the Islamic Ummah in the recent campaign came after a report prepared by many international scientific centers concerned with research and community studies, which announced the conversion of Arab youth to religiosity and their desire to know it and saturate it with its certainty and its law. Their religion will restore to the nation its strength and its cooperation with other nations to restore its ancient glory, which was robbed yesterday and snatched today, and this indicates a clear indication of the weak role played by the family and society in order to preserve religious, societal and cultural values ​​in its family upbringing.

Here, I refer to two basic issues. The first is the questioning of the miracle of the Isra’ and Mi’raj, and the question remains? Why the attack on this miracle, which was mentioned in the Qur’an and the Prophet’s biography, and why the questioning of the honorable Prophet’s Sunnah?

The issue of questioning the miracle of Isra and Mi’raj was the focus of their attention after the popular agreement and societal belief that emerged when the word “Al-Buraq” was circulated within Moroccan society when naming the train with this legal term. So any child who hears the word “Al-Buraq” does not ask the question, “What is Al-Buraq?” Answers fell upon him from every side, and he pointed out that the reason for naming the express train by this name is in relation to the miracle of Isra and Mi’raj, which introduced young people to this prophetic miracle, so it was a free and studied introductory campaign to introduce the biography of the Mustafa and the great prophetic miracle of the Holy Prophet.

As for the questioning of the Prophetic Sunnah, it came consistent after the announcement of Muhammad VI’s platform for the Prophetic Sunnah, and the clear political and ideological messages in that to defend the Sunnah of the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, are well known, especially since it adopted the correct books of the Prophet’s Sunnah that form the basis of the strength of the Maliki school, as well as the relative affiliation of the King of the country to his grandfather, the Chosen One, peace be upon him, which the King has always mentioned in his speeches and martyred with his noble sayings.

– Ethnic: advocacy of strife of tribal and ethnic

Islam demolished the structure of ethnicity and united the Muslim ranks under one banner and rejected all forms of discrimination by saying: “Oh people, we have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes so that you may know one another.” The foundations of unity and sit-in between a single society do not last because unity and agreement are the first building blocks for rebuilding society again with more solid and effective building blocks, and this is not evidenced by the defeat of Japan before America. among our community.

The issue of ethnicity has no place in the Moroccan society in any way, as the Arab blood mixed with the Amazigh blood, and this is one of the greatest assets on which Islamic societies were built, especially the Moroccan one.

I do not deny here about those who call for hatred and the makers of their discourse, the basis of which is achieving narrow individual, personal or ethnic interests at the expense of society and the higher interest of the country, while the basis of these calls is the exploitation of the corrupt political climate by trying to attach the accusation of economic delay to the violator to obtain credibility and win society over to his thesis.

One of their greatest methods is the exploitation of economic, social and class inequality to spread and sow sectarianism and divisions because the unity of society does not serve the state of its thesis. Dividing society will inevitably make it easier for it to reach groups that strengthen its position.

Hence, we understand the attack launched against the Moroccan family to undermine its foundations through the publication of imaginary threats that destroy its entity, in which it is accused in its presentation and components and the demolition of the bonds of the complementary relationship between men and women and the attempt to demonize the man in the eyes of the woman as if the relationship between them is not complementary based on giving and cooperation to build a solid family and a balanced society, but rather rivalry, conflict and strife so that the biggest winner in it are the opponents of the family itself, and the biggest loser in return is the cohesion of society and the child.

And through the exploitation of political agendas by individuals and the formation of pressure groups and provoking strife and empty unrest, through which its owners do not aim to expand the circle of scientific discussion as much as they aim to strengthen division and impose the status quo on the state and society by creating chaos caused by social media, which portrays society as if it is waging a combined epic that does not remain or leave, and it is in fact only a flimsy campaign.

Stirring up cultural and social tensions between groups of Moroccan society in particular and the Arab community in general would stir up sectarianism, the escalation of hatred and outdated divisions, and for that, means were taken that increased the severity of the impact of the hate industry after it was limited to paper means and publications, and it is the social media that makes it difficult for countries to keep track of everything that is happening on the national and international arena.

Paper newspapers, leaflets, and publications must have been the means for the opposition to express their opinions. The state could have monitored and followed, and sometimes even responded and refuted their plans. Today, however, it has become impossible to confront this torrent of targeting, as in the past, except through elaborate plans and programs to protect Moroccan society from the makers of hatred and division.

Discussions that were previously confined to cultural salons, today have become available from cafes and homes through social media that are active through movements and hate makers after it was confined to official channels.

People have realized today that many of the campaigns that overthrew the leaders of several countries were in fact directed from afar, which made it easier for their owners to reach the resources and capabilities of the countries that they were unable to access completely, and which were in their hands yesterday, are today under their hands, their faith and their merits.

The industry of hatred adopted by some and the cries that rise here and there – if not dealt with wisely – aim to increase cases of violence and hatred towards the different and diverse groups of Moroccan society. It has not succeeded now in splitting the stick of the unity of Moroccans today, but it will have planted the seeds of disunity in the hearts of the members of the same society in the future. To maintain class unity and reject segregation.

And I believe that this war that Morocco and the Arab Muslim countries are facing is nothing but a method to weaken their progress and progress by provoking ethnic, tribal and religious strife after the Ukrainian-Russian war, which exposed the hidden targeting of the interests of Muslim countries, and so that we do not go too far. Which makes it imperative for the Muslim individual in general and the Moroccan in particular to raise the ceiling of awareness, caution, clinging to what is agreed upon, and rejecting the difference in it.

