“Hello, is it the editorial staff of the Essential?”

“Yes, who is it?”

“The hateful one”

“Didn’t I understand, the malamovida?”

“Yes, you know that deregulated caciara that has contaminated urban centers and that after the pandemic is getting worse and worse?”

“I don’t know, vaguely”

“Well, it’s me. I was calling her for a reason. If you have a few minutes I’ll explain “

“Nail”

“I wanted to understand why in your newspaper, which I appreciate very much, of course, there are never articles that talk about me?”

“Di lei malamovida”

“Yes, I don’t know if you read the other Italian newspapers. There is an article about me in every newspaper every day. If you want to quote today’s press review: ‘Malamovida, the generation of discomfort is growing’, this is an article on Pavia; ‘Malamovida. We leave again with the stewards and the forbidden parvises’, here we are in Florence; ‘Malamovida: more checks in the center on out-of-control minors’ … This is in the breaking latest news of Rome “

“Yes … But I didn’t understand what he would like?”

“It seems to me that your newspaper, which I appreciate very much, of course, is breaking the news“

“Maybe because we cover the news differently, we try to talk more about social and cultural issues, the investigations …”

“Look, I clearly can’t do the editorial line of the newspaper for you, but honestly, it seems to me that you are censoring me. Can we call it censorship, or is it a form of repression? Can I make you a proposal to get out well? … “

“But where to get out of it?”

“…An interview. Do an interview with me. On the contrary, let’s grant you an exclusive interview. Waiting for the hottest summer, an exclusive interview with malamovida. It could also be an opening piece. Burn the other newspapers on time. You have to stay in the air you breathe. This is news! I give you some previews of the things that should happen in late May, June. Fighting between six-year-olds on Sardinian beaches sedated by private vigilantes, bans on selling beer without a green pass in a couple of Friulian municipalities, all succulent stuff, I leave you practically one news every day, you cover an entire section of the newspaper all summer … “

“I don’t know what to tell you …”

“You can also put some gadgets attached to the newspaper… The anti malamovida flip-flops… with the serrated sole so as not to slip on the beer slush… How many copies does the Essential? I’ll double them for you … “

“Let’s think about it”

“Okay, but don’t think about it too much, stay in the flow.”