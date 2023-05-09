Home » THE HC BUREAU NOT TO BE EXTRADITED ???? « CDE News
News

THE HC BUREAU NOT TO BE EXTRADITED ???? « CDE News

by admin
THE HC BUREAU NOT TO BE EXTRADITED ???? « CDE News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Fateful reality, by Editorial Office) According to the sources that are publishing on social networks the reason why Santi won, and it is very simple, through Santi Peña the extradition of Horacio Cartes to the United States will be prevented, but it will be that the yankees are going to allow this? Why don’t they now collaborate with the people since, according to the declarations of the North American ambassador, the US fights alongside Paraguay against corruption… simple, because supposedly they already have their part of the cake assured, and now they say that part of the deal is the usufruct of the Guaraní aquifer, which will be used by the Pepsico company for the production of its edible products that are exported practically all over the planet.

Now one realizes why so many deputies and senators had to be colorados because as we know in our system of government the president does not decide only what is going to be done in the country, because they are the same colorados who are elected to assume power today those who will have the power to decide whether the projects are approved or rejected, among them probably the usufruct of the aquifer, also the non-extradition of Cartes and to hide a bit he will be detained in Paraguay where we know that the kings continue to live off luxury inside and outside and prisons.

comment

comment

See also  Cybersecurity: the theft of data from the Revenue Agency is investigated

You may also like

Session 868 of the National Assembly that votes...

Indigenous women from Chocó denounce mistreatment by their...

New board of directors for tourism

Turn your WhatsApp into Mario Bros mode. How...

US scientists decode what happens in the brain...

Master plan to strengthen Hamburg as an industrial...

FGE rejects Chicanas presented by Mayor Miguel Prieto...

Villanueva and Yopal the municipalities where there are...

Farewell to Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner sealed |...

Antonio ‘la Tota’ Carbajal, legend of the World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy