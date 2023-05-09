THE HC BUREAU NOT TO BE EXTRADITED ???? « CDE News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Fateful reality, by Editorial Office) According to the sources that are publishing on social networks the reason why Santi won, and it is very simple, through Santi Peña the extradition of Horacio Cartes to the United States will be prevented, but it will be that the yankees are going to allow this? Why don’t they now collaborate with the people since, according to the declarations of the North American ambassador, the US fights alongside Paraguay against corruption… simple, because supposedly they already have their part of the cake assured, and now they say that part of the deal is the usufruct of the Guaraní aquifer, which will be used by the Pepsico company for the production of its edible products that are exported practically all over the planet.

Now one realizes why so many deputies and senators had to be colorados because as we know in our system of government the president does not decide only what is going to be done in the country, because they are the same colorados who are elected to assume power today those who will have the power to decide whether the projects are approved or rejected, among them probably the usufruct of the aquifer, also the non-extradition of Cartes and to hide a bit he will be detained in Paraguay where we know that the kings continue to live off luxury inside and outside and prisons.

