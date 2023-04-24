THE HEAD OF GOVERNMENT, AZIZ AKHANNOUCH CHAIRS ANEF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

Couple Mohammed Drihem

The Head of Government, Aziz AKHANNOUCH, chaired last Tuesday the work of the 2nd Board of Directors of the National Agency for Water and Forests (ANEF).

Recalling in his opening speech, that this Board of Directors was holding its 2nd meeting since the creation of the Agency on January 1, 2022; the Head of Government stressed that the ANEF was created as part of the implementation of the “Forests of Morocco 2020-2030” strategy launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, on February 13 2020; specifying that since its establishment, the Agency has worked to deploy projects and various programs that fall under the four major areas provided for in the strategy. These various projects are carried out in accordance with the guidelines adopted which aim to make the Moroccan forest a territory of development, managed according to a participatory and sustainable approach, creator of goods and services and preserving biodiversity.

For Aziz Akhannouch; this new vision aims, among its major objectives, to reconcile the socio-economic development of populations and the preservation of forest resources, through an integrated and sustainable management method. This reconciliation will go through the establishment of a new model of participatory approach which implies the effective participation of local populations in the forest decision-making process and the appropriation of forest development actions.

Also, the Head of Government recalled that the ANEF will ensure the mission of conservation and development of forest ecosystems by setting up a dynamic management of performance-oriented spaces by making the sector more competitive, modern and creator of riches. The objective being, on the one hand, to develop the productive potential of the forest and on the other hand, to develop an adapted ecotourism offer. This The expected development of all this potential will also go through the mobilization of the private sector.

Finally, Akhennouch specified that the 10 national parks will be reclassified according to a more concrete approach allowing them to benefit from specific management methods to maximize efficiency in terms of development and preservation of forest resources. To this end, the Ifrane National Park has been designated as a pilot where this approach has been initiated.

For his part, Abderrahim HOUMY, Director General of ANEF, made a presentation as a prelude to which, he gave a brief overview of the highlights of the year 2022, namely, the establishment of central and decentralized structures of the Agency following the approval of the management tools by the First Board of Directors held on April 6, 2022, as well as the continuation, at an agreed pace, of the deployment of the various projects undertaken. The Chief Executive Officer also recalled the particular climatic context of the year 2022 which was marked by a major drought which led to exceptional forest fires.

Subsequently, Houmy presented the Agency’s action plan for the year 2023, stressing that several projects will be implemented with an overall envelope of 2.678 billion DH and this in each of the major axes of the strategy to namely: The Reinvention and structuring of the participatory approach, the differentiation and development of spaces according to their vocation, the Investment and the modernization of the professional body of the forester and finally Refounding the institution and adapting the legal framework governing the forestry sector .

At the end of this meeting and after debating various points, the Board approved all the resolutions submitted to it.

Participated in this meeting; the Minister of Equipment and Water, the Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports, the Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Waters and Forests, the Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, the Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and the Social and Solidarity Economy, the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, the Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the Administration of National Defense and the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of the Budget in the presence in particular of the representatives of the Departments and Establishments members of the Council as well as representatives of the profession in relation to the forestry sector and of two experts chosen because of their knowledge and expertise in the areas of competence of the Agency.