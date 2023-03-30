Yazid Yarishan, president of the Algerian football club JS Kabylie, confirmed that his team will meet Wydad Athletic Club and appointed him to achieve victory to take the top spot in the group. This is when the two teams meet next Saturday, for the sixth round of the group stage competitions in the African Champions League competition.

Yarishan said, in a telephone conversation with “Hesport”: “First, our qualification with Wydad Athletic Club for this group is considered an addition to Arab football, and enhances its chances of achieving a new coronation this season.”

The same spokesman added: “We have prepared enough to face Wydad Athletic Club. It will be a difficult match against the champions of the last edition, especially since the red team is stronger at home and in front of its fans.”

And the head of JS Kabylie continued: “Although JS Kabylie and Wydad guaranteed qualification before to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, we will enter the meeting with our eyes on achieving victory, to sit at the top of the group.”

He concluded: “It will be a good match between two great teams, and our goal this season is to achieve the Champions League title, and we have started thinking about that since we qualified for the quarter-finals.”

Wydad leads the group with ten points, with a goal difference from JS Kabylie, second in the standings, as the two teams together secured their qualification since the last round, while Vita Club and Petro Atletico bid farewell to the competitions for this group.

It is noteworthy that Wydad Athletic will receive JS Kabylie, next Saturday, on the field of the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca, for the sixth and final round of the group stage.