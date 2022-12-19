Home News The headquarters of the Nevegal ski school have been inaugurated: the first children on the slopes
Ribbon cutting for the new headquarters of the Nevegal ski school. And first skiing on the track, on the school field which has been renovated and which hosted around a hundred children yesterday.

Day of celebration, yesterday on Nevegal, where the winter season actually started. In the morning the school camp opened, which by the end of the day had registered about a hundred visits (especially children). The other slopes, such as the Coca Alta and Bassa, the Erte and the Raccordo, should open by Christmas. Nevegal 2021 still needs a few days of cold to be able to shoot artificial snow and arrange some less snowy areas of the ski area’s slopes.

In the afternoon, at 3 pm, there was the inauguration of the new headquarters of the ski school, which bought a building in the square, thus moving from the wooden house. «We have taken a step forward with this purchase», explained Alessandro Molin, soul of the school and president of Nevegal 2021. «We also wanted to give a signal to the territory». Lessons can be booked, the school camp will also be open today (8.30-16) then it should remain closed for a couple of days to improve the snow.

Numerous councilors were also present at the inauguration, including Franco Roccon (who has the delegation for the Nevegal project) and the deputy mayor Paolo Gamba, who reiterated that the administration believes in the Colle and that whoever wins the plant management tender will be supported, within the limits of economic possibilities, by the Municipality.

The president of the Province Roberto Padrin added that Palazzo Piloni will also do its part to support Nevegal, as soon as the institution has the financial resources to do so.

An auspicious toast concluded the day on the square.

