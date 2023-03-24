Home News The healing power of flowers
The flowers have been used for therapeutic purposes. for centuries in various cultures worldwide.
Flower therapy is a branch of alternative medicine that is based on the use of flower essences to treat emotional and mental disorders.

According to this therapy, flowers have subtle energies that can positively affect people’s emotional state.

Flower essences are believed to act on the body at an energetic level.harmonizing emotions and balancing moods.

Among the benefits attributed to flowers are stress and anxiety reliefthe increase in self-esteem and confidence, the improvement of the mood, the promotion of emotional well-being and the release of emotional blockages.

Some of the most used flowers in floral therapy are the rose, lavender, chamomile, jasmine, mimosa, lily and sunfloweramong other.

It is important to note that flower therapy is not a substitute for conventional medical care and that it is always advisable to consult with a health professional before using any type of alternative therapy.

flower essences at home

Flower essences can be used at home in various ways to take advantage of their therapeutic benefits. Here are some suggestions:

aroma diffuser

You can add a few drops of the flower essence of your choice in an aroma diffuser to spread the aroma throughout the room. The smell of flowers can have a relaxing and comforting effect, and can help relieve stress and anxiety.

relaxing bath

Add a few drops of flower essence to your bath water to create a calming and relaxing environment. This can help relieve tension and promote relaxation.

massage oil

Mix a few drops of flower essence with almond oil or coconut oil to create a relaxing massage oil. Use this oil to gently massage your body after a tiring day.

room spray

Mix a few drops of flower essence with water in a spray bottle to create a calming room spray. Spray the spray in your bedroom or any other space you want to scent and relax.

tee infusion

Some flowers, like chamomile and lavender, are great for making soothing tea. Add a teaspoon of dried flowers to a cup of hot water and let it infuse for a few minutes before drinking.

It is important to keep in mind that flower essences should not be ingested and that it is always advisable to consult with a health professional before using any type of alternative therapy.

Most common floral infusions

Some of the more common floral infusions include:

Chamomile: Chamomile is one of the most popular flower infusions due to its mild flavor and relaxing properties. Chamomile is believed to help relieve anxiety, stress, and insomnia.

Lavender: Lavender is another popular flower used to make herbal teas. Lavender is known for its calming and relaxing properties, and is believed to help relieve stress and anxiety, as well as improve sleep quality.

Hibiscus: Hibiscus is a flower with an intense red color that is used to make infusions rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. Hibiscus is believed to have anti-inflammatory properties and may help lower blood pressure.

Rosehip: The rosehip is a flower used to make an infusion rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. Rosehip is believed to help improve skin, the immune system, and digestion.

Tila: The lime blossom is a flower used to make infusions that are believed to have relaxing and sedative properties. It is believed that lime blossom can help relieve anxiety, stress, and insomnia.

It is important to note that it is always advisable to consult with a health professional before using any type of alternative therapy. In addition, it is important to ensure that the flowers used to make herbal teas are safe for human consumption.

