“I invite all my brothers to wash our hands well before eating. My people, like my improvisation there is none, remember: you have to get the vaccines ”.

“I have to put the awning on the house to put an end to the threat once and for all. Do not neglect yourselves, remember that malaria and malaria are the same”.

“Giving your child breast milk is the key because if you feed him well, he will grow up much smarter. Remember: you must breastfeed your child until six months.

These are some of the phrases that the winners of the ‘Freetyle for Health‘ sing to a hip-hop rhythm, a contest among young people from Quibdó that was carried out by the Pan American Health Organization PAHO through the Conscious Demented Foundation, with the cooperation of the Government of Canada and in coordination with the Departmental Secretary of Health of Chocó and the Municipal Secretary of Health.

Alexander Hinestroza “Sowl”, Víctor Esteban Serna Mena “AXL Evan’s” and Jheison Arias Serna “J-Bonny” were selected last November to carry messages related to vaccination against Covid-19, malaria prevention and the promotion of breastfeeding, to remote communities of the region.

The first port of arrival for the tours that began this January was the municipality of Medio Atrato, a town located on the banks of the river that bears the same name, two hours by boat from Quibdó, the capital of Chocó. The young musicians gathered women, men, children and youngsters on the outskirts of the City Hall, where they disseminated prevention advice based on simple actions that help protect health. Among them, frequent hand washing, the use of masks and the application of all doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, including reinforcements.

Subsequently, the PAHO team, in the company of the musicians and the Conscious Demented Foundation, was in Bellavista, in the municipal seat of Bojayá, Chocó, approximately four hours by river from Quibdó. With the support of the Municipal Secretary of Health, he summoned the inhabitants of the area in the main park to disseminate health prevention messages. Regarding malaria, they recalled, for example, the importance of using the awning to avoid bites from the transmitting mosquito and of going to the doctor in case of having symptoms such as fever and headache, and of following the complete treatment.

“I want to thank PAHO for being in our territory. For us it is very important that this modality that they have implemented to teach the community about Covid-19, malaria and breastfeeding made it this far. It is very enriching”, highlighted the municipal health secretary, Yirleza Espinosa.

Finally, the ‘Freestyle for health‘ reached Vigía del Fuerte, a municipality in Antioquia, located on the border with Chocó. With the participation of the Municipal Health Department, the young people presented themselves to the inhabitants of that population, reiterating the importance of the role of the community in health care. In addition to the advice to prevent Covid-19 and malaria, they recalled the benefits of breastfeeding up to six months of age.

“It is a very cool activity, in a way that had not been done in the municipality. It was possible to transmit knowledge in the best way and it is very good to work on these issues with the community because that way you can be alert to what are the warning signs that you have to have in cases of Covid-19 or malaria and know when to go to the doctor ”, acknowledged Daniela Córdoba, a municipal official.

The ‘Freestyle for health‘ will continue to bring messages on prevention and health promotion to remote regions of the Colombian Pacific.