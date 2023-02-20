Since the health reform project proposed by Minister Carolina Corcho and supported by the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, was presented on February 13, several oppositions have been raised, not only with respect to the 180-page document that proposes multiple changes to the current system, if it did not do the way the project was presented before Congress.

Even after the filing of the draft before the House of Representatives, some parliamentarians questioned that from the Health portfolio it was raised as an ordinary law, when many consider that this would be a statutory law. Among the group of congressmen is Humberto de la Calle, who, given the multiple denials of the Government regarding this issue on his official Twitter account, insisted that the document be filed as a transformation of the statute or the transversal law that governs today. the system.

“Roy says: “do women have the right or not to choose their gynecologist? Well, not here, here he is the one imposed by the State ”. It is unlikely that someone denies that the project essentially touches on the right to health. It is a statutory norm”, wrote the senator from the center and ex-negotiator of the peace agreements between the State and the extinct FARC.

Let’s remember that a few days ago the group of parliamentarians who ask to be debated as a statutory norm, among which is also Humberto de la Calle, Paloma Valencia, Hernán Cadavid and Jota Pe Hernández; they sent a letter to the president of the House, David Racero stating: “The undersigned have the full conviction that the aforementioned project contains provisions that have a statutory nature.”

It is important to mention that both filings have significant differences, since in the case of the ordinary law it is a subtle change to the law, while in the case of the statutory it is a complete transformation to the policy that governs a sector.

Due to the foregoing, the statutory laws take longer to be debated and are normally discussed by Congress, in addition, as mentioned in article 152 of the Constitution, this requires a broader discussion and a more in-depth analysis, because with these the conception of the fundamental rights and duties of people and the procedures and resources for their protection are modified. In this line, it also modifies the part of the administration of justice, electoral matters, participation or states of exception.

David Racero’s arguments

The congressman of the Historical Pact confirmed, despite the requests and arguments of other parliamentarians, that the debate will take place in the Seventh Commission of the lower house, in accordance with the provisions of the Fifth Law and the Third Law of Congress. His decision was based on the pronouncements that the Constitutional Court has made before the procedures of ordinary and statutory laws.

To support the foregoing, he cited Judgment C-791 of 2011, which analyzed a lawsuit that sought to repeal a reform of that year to the General System of Social Security in Health. In that resource it was appealed that the modifications were processed as an ordinary law and not statutory; however, the high court found no flaws in the process of the Congress of the Republic. with Infobae

