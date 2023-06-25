The healthy figures of the San Jorge University Hospital

The current financial, administrative and assistance reality of the main public health center in the region shows a very different panorama from that registered at the end of 2022

By Oscar Osorio Ospina

At the end of the fiscal period of 2023, the San Jorge de Pereira University Hospital reported a deficit of $53,409 million, which increased month by month by more than $4,400 million. And the situation did not seem to improve since the billing for the provision of services did not exceed an average of $13,000 million, while the collections were barely close to $6,600 million.

For the Hospital’s manager, Javier Alejandro Gaviria Murillo, who took office on the first day of November last year, the great challenge he received from the Governor, Víctor Manuel Tamayo, was not only to advance the recovery of the hospital, but also to put to walk many projects of special impact for health in Risaralda.

And judging by the results that Gaviria presented both in the political control session of the Departmental Assembly on June 15 and in the public accountability hearing, held on Thursday the 22nd of this month, those purposes are being achieved.

financial achievements

By the end of 2022, the hospital will have managed to halve the deficit of $53,409 million with which it began 2023, thanks to the recovery and financial sustainability policies implemented in the Strategic Plan executed by Management with the full support of the Board of Directors chaired by the Governor of Risaralda, Víctor Manuel Tamayo Vargas.

In terms of billing, for example, in the five months of this year, the San Jorge Hospital reported a monthly average of $16,694 million, while in the year of 2022 said average was $13,238 million. As of May, the hospital has registered a growth in billing of 26%, equivalent to $17,284 million. In this field, the most positive month was May with a turnover of $18,663 million.

Regarding collections, in the period January-May 2023 the average has been $14,080 million, a figure significantly higher than the average for 2022, which was $6,631 million. As of May, the hospital has reported a 116% increase in collections compared to the same period in 2022, which represents more than $37,743 million. Also in this line, the highest collections were obtained last May with $19,445 million.

Under such conditions, the monthly deficit that the hospital had been registering has been reduced from a monthly average of $4.450 million to $1.980 million, which makes it possible to project that said deficit will drop by half at the end of this term.

Regarding the current portfolio, the current balance is $188,863 million owed by 15 entities including EPS, insurers and health entities, including Medimás with a payable balance of $69,048 million and Café Salud with $15,527 million.

Investment projects

The amount of investment projects that the San Jorge de Pereira University Hospital will execute this year with the objective of increasing the provision of health services to the community and improving both its facilities and the provision of biomedical equipment rises to $15,582 million.

When presenting the progress of the Strategic Plan that the hospital is executing at the public hearing on accountability, manager Javier Alejandro Gaviria Murillo recalled that work is being done on three main axes, related to quality care for users, strengthening institutional development and the recovery and financial sustainability of the institution.

Within the actions that have been implemented to achieve these objectives, seven projects have been structured that will have their own resources, contributions from the Government of Risaralda and items from the General Royalty System.

The most important of them, explained Gaviria Murillo, is Telemedicine financed with royalty resources for $9,141 million, which is in the implementation stage and will allow better care to be provided to both urban and rural populations in their own environment. This initiative contemplates the installation of 33 consultation points in the fourteen municipalities, where users can go in search of health services, without having to travel to Pereira or the urban centers of the municipalities.

Likewise, the purchase of biomedical equipment is projected for $1,492 million, the acquisition of surgical instruments for $1,991 million, the purchase of equipment for the hospitalization area and the sterilization center for $1,398 million, and the renewal of computer equipment for $547 million.

The remaining projects have to do with the implementation of the interoperability system with investments of $790 million and the adaptation of the hospitalization service for $220 million.

the hospital today

In the past five months of the year, the San Jorge Hospital has served more than 50,000 people, with an average of more than 10,000 monthly users.

Currently, the San Jorge University Hospital has 537 beds for the care of its users and 968 staff and contractors, which allowed it to reach a total of 95,243 users last year with a monthly average of 7,937.

In the past five months of this year, 50,278 people have been served, with an average of 10,056 per month, which represents a growth of 29.45% in relation to last year’s figures.

The figures also reflect a positive behavior in terms of the increase in the provision of hospital services, some of which are highly specialized and exclusive to San Jorge in the region, especially in the maternal and child area, to the point that a delegation from the Embassy of Japan in Colombia was visiting its facilities, in order to recommend it to his compatriots who come to the region either as tourists or to establish their residence.

It is clear that not everything is rosy, especially since a few weeks ago when the hospital had to receive an additional population of almost 100,000 people to attend to, all of them affiliated with ASMET Salud, since a private IPS suspended the provision of services , which congested most of its facilities. But thanks to a contingency plan, the situation has been normalizing.

