The hearing on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act case will be held today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear petitions against the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act today.

An 8-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Attabandial comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazahir Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed heard the case today at 12:30 noon. Will hear.

Expressing full confidence in all the judges, the federal government has filed a formal request to set the case before the full court.