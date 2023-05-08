Home » The hearing on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act case will be held today
News

The hearing on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act case will be held today

by admin
The hearing on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act case will be held today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear petitions against the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act today.

An 8-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Attabandial comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazahir Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed heard the case today at 12:30 noon. Will hear.

Expressing full confidence in all the judges, the federal government has filed a formal request to set the case before the full court.

See also  The accountability mechanism clarifies that many cities will follow up the price control of second-hand housing | housing | real estate | property market regulation_sina news

You may also like

Universal resort spillover effect expands, foreign tourists continue...

Whiteboards, databases, automation – innovative innovations in Confluence...

Emerald soprano triumphs in Russia – Diario La...

These are the new rates for the taxi...

How to create application maps? A farmer explains...

Tesãi Foundation celebrates International Midwife’s Day

EL PILÓN spoke with the representative of Cesar,...

The 24th Anniversary of the Bombing of the...

Heating with air conditioning: complete heat pump for...

DON’T FEEL BAD ABOUT THE PERFECT LIVES ON...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy