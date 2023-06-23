The heat wave is sweeping across Morocco.. These are tips for citizens

Hespress Community Photo: Hespress Archives – Amal KeninFriday 23 June 2023 – 13:02

Starting from Friday until Tuesday, the weather will witness a tangible rise in temperatures in most parts of the Kingdom, especially the regions of Sais, Loukkos, Gharb, Rif, Phosphate Hills, Diamonds, Tadla Plains, Al Haouz, Rhamna, and Tensift, in addition to the southeastern regions, Souss, and the southern regions. The expected temperatures are expected to exceed the seasonal average by 5 to 8 degrees.

In this context, Al-Hussein Youabed, the communication official at the General Directorate of Meteorology of the Ministry of Equipment and Water, said that this rise in temperatures is due to the activity of the desert depression and its extension towards the south of the country.

Yaabed explained, in a statement to Hespress, that “the matter is working on the rise of hot and dry air masses coming from the Sahara Desert towards the south, center and southeast of the country, and they will gradually move to the internal plains of the north of the country; Which will result in a significant rise in temperatures, with hot weather in most regions of the country.”

According to the same official, this heat wave, which will start on Friday and continue until Tuesday, will affect most parts of the country, especially the regions of Al-Saïs, Loukkos, Gharb, Rif, Phosphate Hills, Walmas, the plains of Tadla, Al Haouz, Rhamna and Tensift, in addition to the southeastern regions, Souss and the southern regions.

Yaabed stressed that this heat wave will extend, starting from the end of the week, to the plains and the northern and central Atlantic coasts.

According to the forecasts of the Directorate of Meteorology, the highest temperatures will be in the range of 40 and 45 degrees in the internal plains, south and southeast of the country, and between 37 and 42 degrees in the Lokos, the West, Chaouia, Abda, Shayazma and the central Atlantic coasts, and between 34 and 37 degrees in the North Atlantic coasts.

And the communication official in the aforementioned directorate continued, saying that “it is expected that the temperatures will exceed these numbers, especially in the Souss region and the internal plains,” presenting a number of advice to citizens to avoid sunstrokes, which may be fatal at times, saying: “Please take care and caution, and be careful to Drinking water and fluids, and not being exposed to much direct sunlight, especially during the noon period, and taking refuge in the shade as much as possible, and paying attention to children, the elderly and the sick, as well as during the period of travel. Please avoid direct and prolonged exposure to sunlight.

Morocco temperatures Eid al-Adha

the news

Subscribe now to the Hespress newsletter, to receive the latest news daily

Subscribe

Please check the email

To complete the subscription process, follow the steps mentioned in the subscription confirmation email.

This email cannot be added to this list. Please enter a different email address.>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

