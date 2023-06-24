The heat will rise in Cali and the Valley, how much will the temperature reach?

Cali and its inhabitants are enduring and even suffering from the high temperatures generated by the El Niño Phenomenon.

In the most recent days in the Valle del Cauca capital, temperatures have reached 34 degrees Celsius under shade.

Scenario that generates that the inhabitants of the “Sucursal del Cielo” inquire in relation to the most effective measures to face this heat.

Identify the correct clothing and footwear, plan a trip or decide whether or not to carry an umbrella, among other measures.

The scientific union at this juncture was restless and concerned due to the arrival of this phenomenon.

“A country like Colombia A Tropical country is a country that is more susceptible than others to suffer the effects of climate change. Universities address the challenges that Colombian cities face to become more environmentally responsible models and adapt to mitigate the effects of climate change,” said Mario Gandini Ayerbe, director of the Institute for Sustainability Studies.

“It is not only a theorizing, which is what we generally do from the academy, but also a process of searching for effective solutions from the cities, how we build governance around these issues and a long-term governance that does point to processes and not only to projects”, he added.

Recommendations to avoid heat wave

1. Avoid sunbathing for many hours.

2. Wear a lot of sunscreen.

3. Be very careful with children, pregnant women and people over 65 years of age.

4. Avoid making bonfires in open fields.

5. Do not throw away cigarette butts.

What is the weather like in Cali?

Cali has a mainly tropical climate, characterized by being hot and dry with an average temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, according to the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM).

The maximum temperature in the day ranges between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius. While at dawn it drops to 19 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall:

Santiago de Cali is characterized by registering constant rains throughout the year, with two seasons where rainfall is more abundant.

The first season runs from March to May and the second from October to December, with April and November being the rainiest months.

The months in the middle of the year are the driest in the capital of the Valley: June, July and August.

Weather in Colombia:

It’s very diverse; the climate is modified due to its geographical complexity, such as the coasts of the Caribbean Sea to the North, the current of the Pacific Ocean, as well as the mountain ranges that cross it through the center from north to south.

Colombian climates

We have at least four types of climate in the country: tropical, dry, temperate and cold in the high mountains, according to IDEAM.

In the case of tropical climates, four subtypes are identified: rainy forest or equatorial, rainy forest or monsoonal, savannah with dry winter, and savannah with dry summer.

For the dry climate, in Colombia the very hot arid or desert and very hot semi-arid or steppe are perceived.

The first is perceived in the upper part of Guajira and the second in the middle and lower zone of the same department plus sectors of the Caribbean coast.

The temperate climate is felt in the middle and lower areas of the three mountain ranges of the Colombian country; while the high mountain cold, as its name says, in the upper levels of the three mountain ranges.

The center and north of the Amazon, the entire Pacific Region, parts of Antioquia, western Santander, Boyacá and Cundinamarca, the Catatumbo area and the Amazon foothills make up the tropical rain forest or equatorial region.

The tropical rain forest or monsoon reaches the foothills of the plains and the extreme south of the Caribbean region.

The savannah with dry winter includes most of the Caribbean and Orinoquia region, as well as the lowlands in Santander and Antioquia.

As for the savannah with dry summer. It adds the inter-Andean valleys in Tolima, Huila, Valle, Cauca and Nariño.

Weather forecast in Valle del Cauca

Next week in the Andean and Pacific regions, the sky will be partially covered with dry weather for the rest of the day and at night, starting the week.

During the weekend, dry weather conditions are expected in the Department of Valle del Cauca, which will prevail during the day and at night.

Weather forecast in Cali

In the capital of the Valley, dry weather is expected for the rest of the day and a maximum temperature of 33 °C throughout the day; while the minimum temperature will be 22 degrees. The UV index forecast is 10.

The probability of precipitation will be 10%, with a cloudiness of 10%, in the first days during the day; and 10%, with a cloudiness of 26%, throughout the nights of the weekend.

Wind gusts will reach 15 kilometers per hour during the day and 15 kilometers per hour at night.

