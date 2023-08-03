the heaviest ever lived » Science News

This incredible 39-million-year-old animal was considered by experts to be the heaviest animal ever discovered to date.

The blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus) was long considered the heaviest animal ever to live on Earth. But the newly discovered behemoth Perucetus may let him outrun her. Measurements of its bones suggest that its skeleton could have weighed two to three times that of the blue whale. Each individual vertebra weighs over 100 kilograms and its ribs are almost 1.4 meters long. “It’s just thrilling to see such a giant animal that is so different from anything we know,” said Hans Thewissen, a paleontologist at Northeast Ohio Medical University who played no part in the research. The remains were located more than 10 years ago by Mario Urbina of the Natural History Museum of the University of San Marcos in Lima. Researchers have spent years on the steep rocky slope of Peru’s Ica desert digging up these fossils. In total they discovered: 13 vertebrae of the whale’s spine, four ribs and a hip bone. “The huge fossils, which are 39 million years old, “are unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” explains study author Alberto Collareta, a paleontologist at the University of Pisa in Italy. The team used the huge, incomplete skeleton to estimate the animal’s size and weight using modern mammals as a comparison. Its body stretched about 20 meters in length. Modern fin whales can usually be even longer, exceeding 30m. The whale discovered in Peru, on the other hand, was heavier but shorter.

Based on a comparison with known whales, Bianucci and his team calculated the size of P. colossus and estimated its body mass to be between 85 and 340 tons. The time in which P. colossus lived, in the middle of the Eocene, was particularly rich in food that would have allowed the whale to have this enormous size.

Researchers believe the whale was relatively slow-moving, preferred coastal habitats, and lived near the seabed in shallow water. Changes in ocean ecology would later see the subsequent decline of P. colossus.

“This new record supports the hypothesis that basilosaurids hyperspecialized in coastal habitats during the Late Eocene and that the resulting sharp decline in the productivity of these environments may have had a preferential impact on these whales, giving way to their relatives (the ancestors of today’s whales and dolphins) who invaded more offshore habitats“.

