Eight departments issued the “Outdoor Sports Industry Development Plan (2022-2025)”, and by 2025, the total scale of the outdoor sports industry will exceed 3 trillion yuan.

The scale of foreign exchange reserves stopped falling and rebounded

On October 7, the official website of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange announced that statistics showed that as of the end of October 2022, my country’s foreign exchange reserves were US$3,052.4 billion, an increase of US$23.5 billion or 0.77% from the end of September.

In October 2022, affected by factors such as monetary policy expectations of major countries, macroeconomic data and other factors, the US dollar index fell slightly, and the prices of global financial assets were mixed. Due to the combined effect of factors such as exchange rate conversion and changes in asset prices, the scale of foreign exchange reserves increased in the month. The fundamentals of my country’s economy with strong resilience, sufficient potential, wide room for manoeuvre and long-term improvement will not change, and will continue to support the overall stability of the scale of foreign exchange reserves.

Specifically, affected by the appreciation of the U.S. dollar, foreign exchange reserves have shown an overall downward trend since the beginning of 2022. Since October, the U.S. dollar index has declined steadily. At the end of October, it once dropped below 110 points. It began to pull back again in November, and hovered above 110 points yesterday evening. Historical data shows that after the US dollar index fell, China‘s foreign exchange reserves tended to rebound to a certain extent.

After the news was released, the RMB exchange rate rebounded strongly. As of the close, the onshore RMB against the U.S. dollar was at 7.2280, a significant rebound from the intraday low of 7.2513, with a trading volume of 36.358 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 2.507 billion U.S. dollars from the previous trading day.

The outdoor sports industry welcomes favorable policies

According to the website of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China, eight departments including the General Administration of Sports and the National Development and Reform Commission recently jointly issued a notice on the “Outdoor Sports Industry Development Plan (2022-2025)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Planning”), proposing that by 2025, outdoor sports The high-quality development of the industry has achieved remarkable results, and a development pattern of effective connection between supply and demand, coordinated development of industry and ecology, product and service branding, and continuous innovation in business forms and models has been formed. Outdoor sports venues and facilities continue to increase, the popularity has increased significantly, the number of participants has continued to grow, and the total scale of the outdoor sports industry has exceeded 3 trillion yuan.

It is mentioned in the plan that the outdoor sports consumption policy should be improved. Give play to the role of national sports consumption pilot cities and demonstration cities, and take outdoor sports consumption as an important part of promoting sports consumption. Areas that issue sports consumption coupons are encouraged to include outdoor sports consumption in the scope of use. Guide and support localities to carry out consumption season and consumption month activities that integrate cultural, sports and tourism formats, and create an atmosphere for outdoor sports consumption. Encourage all kinds of fitness activities to incline to outdoor sports, and stimulate the enthusiasm of the masses to participate in outdoor sports.

More than 400 million people participate in outdoor sports

According to the “Planning”, during the “13th Five-Year Plan” period, the outdoor sports industry has achieved rapid development. By the end of 2021, the number of people participating in outdoor sports across the country has exceeded 400 million. A supply system of outdoor sports products covering mountains, rivers, land and air has basically been formed. A large number of outdoor sports such as mountaineering, hiking, marathon, cycling, skiing, kayaking, paragliding, and orientation have flourished, and various online and offline products have emerged.

Guotai Junan Securities Research Report believes that under the circumstance of intensive implementation of central and local policies, policy support is unprecedented, and the problem of high costs in the initial stage of industry scale has been greatly alleviated. Get into the fast lane. On the whole, it is still in the early stage of industrialization, and there are enterprises with different degrees of localization capabilities in each link, and the policy strongly supports localization, and is optimistic about enterprises in the industrial chain with core technology and resource advantages.

7 outdoor sports concept stocks saw profit growth in the first three quarters

According to statistics from Securities Times·Databao, there are 25 individual stocks in the A-shares that are deployed in the outdoor sports industry. Concept stocks set off a daily limit on November 7, with an average increase of 5.1%. Sanfu Outdoor, Shuhua Sports, Lisheng Sports, and China Sports Industry Wait for the stock to go up.

In terms of performance, there were 7 concept stocks that achieved profit growth in the first three quarters, with Snowman, Starlight Entertainment and Rhine Sports leading the year-on-year increase in net profit.

Shuhua Sports said on the investor Q&A platform that in the first half of the year, the company proposed a pocket sports park solution to promote the combination of scientific sports and ecological environment. Click on the Sports Park on the Right Bank of Bahe River in Shaanxi Province to provide a diversified template for the subsequent promotion of the sports park.

Zhejiang Natural Announcement shows that the company will be based on the field of outdoor sports goods, establish a development plan with TPU composite fabrics and welding processing technology as the core, relying on high-quality customers, and gradually expand into various categories such as thermal insulation bags and water supplies.

The Pathfinder announcement shows that the company has been deeply involved in the outdoor product market since its establishment in January 1999, specializing in the R&D, design, operation and sales of outdoor products.

According to statistics from Databao, sports concept stocks with low valuations are relatively scarce. The latest rolling price-earnings ratio of the three concept stocks is less than 20 times. The latest rolling price-earnings ratios of Xinlong Health, Huali Group and Greenland Holdings are 10.23 times, 16.91 times and 19.41 times respectively.

