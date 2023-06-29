The heavy rainfall north of the Yangtze River continues to “open” and the extreme high temperature of 40°C returns to the North China Plain

China Weather Network News Today and tomorrow (June 29th to 30th), heavy rainfall will continue to “open”. Among them, today’s heavy rain or heavy rain will mainly be concentrated in Hubei, Henan, Anhui, and Jiangsu, while Liaoning, Jilin and other places will experience strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail. In addition, starting today, the high temperature weather in the North China Plain will increase again, and the south will also join the “high temperature group chat” in the future, and the number of sauna days will increase.

Heavy rain and strong convective warnings issued simultaneously in some areas of Henan, Hubei, Anhui, Jiangsu and other places or heavy rain

Since yesterday, the precipitation in the area north of the Yangtze River has begun to increase, and the local area is accompanied by obvious strong convective weather. Monitoring shows that heavy to heavy rains occurred in parts of northeastern Sichuan, Chongqing, northwestern Hubei, northern Henan, central and northern Shandong, eastern Hebei, Tianjin, western Jilin, southwestern Heilongjiang, and northeastern Inner Mongolia. Sichuan Dazhou, Chongqing Kaixian, Wuxi, Banan, Dadukou, Hebi, Henan, Rizhao, Weifang, Qingdao, Yantai and other local heavy rains (100-163 mm); the maximum hourly rainfall in the above areas is 40-80 mm, and Dongying, Shandong is locally 114 mm; Inner Mongolia Thunderstorms and strong winds occurred locally in the east, southwestern Heilongjiang, western Jilin, southwestern Liaoning, central and southern Hebei and northeast, central and western Tianjin, northern Henan, northwestern and southern Shanxi, and northern Sichuan.

Today and tomorrow, heavy rainfall will be concentrated in Hubei, Henan, Anhui, and Jiangsu. There will be heavy to heavy rains in many places, and local heavy rains. In addition, affected by the northeast cold vortex, Liaoning, Jilin and other places may still experience thunderstorms, strong winds and hail of magnitude 8 to 10, and local magnitude 11, accompanied by short-term heavy precipitation. This morning, the Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue warning for heavy rain and a yellow warning for severe convective weather.

Specifically, the Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today, most of Jiangsu, most of Anhui, southeastern Henan, most of Hubei, northern Hunan, northern Jiangxi, northern Zhejiang, eastern Chongqing, northern Heilongjiang, northeastern Inner Mongolia, eastern coastal areas of Guangdong, etc. There are heavy to heavy rains in some areas, among which, there are local heavy rains (100-150 mm) in eastern Hubei and other places.

Tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of northeastern Heilongjiang, eastern and southern Qinghai, southeastern Tibet, central and southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, Shanghai, eastern and southern Hubei, northern Hunan, northern Jiangxi, central and northern Zhejiang, and southeastern Chongqing. , Among them, there were heavy rains (50-90 mm) in parts of southern Anhui, northern Jiangxi, and northern Zhejiang.

Looking forward to the later period, from July 1 to 5, the rain belts will be mainly located in the eastern part of the southwest region, Jianghan, Jianghuai, Huanghuai, and northern Jiangnan. Overall, the area between the Yellow River and the Yangtze River will become the area with the strongest and most concentrated rainfall in my country for some time to come. The public needs to pay attention to the possible adverse effects of continuous rainfall.

The extreme high temperature of 40°C in the North China Plain will return to the south to welcome the sweltering sauna days

Beginning on the 27th, a new round of high-temperature weather in the North China Plain appeared. However, due to the impact of rainfall, the high temperature in the above-mentioned areas took a short rest yesterday, and the temperature dropped somewhat.

From today to July 2, under the control of the high pressure ridge, the high temperature in the North China Plain will increase again. It is expected that the next two days will be the peak stage of this round of high temperature weather. The highest temperature in the region may once again break the historical record.

Among the big cities, the highest temperature in Shijiazhuang may reach 39°C tomorrow. In June this year, Shijiazhuang had the most high-temperature days in June, and it may continue to refresh in the future.

In addition, Nanfang will also join the “high temperature group chat”. In the next week, as the subtropical high strengthens and extends westward and northward, the rain in the south of the Yangtze River and southern China will drop off the line, and will be replaced by sweltering hot weather. Compared with the north, although the highest temperature in the above-mentioned areas is slightly lower, generally between 35°C and 36°C, but due to the high air humidity, the actual temperature will exceed 40°C; at the same time, the lowest temperature at night is basically around 27°C, and it feels stuffy. Throughout the day, like a sauna.

China Weather Network reminds that regardless of the north and the south, the high temperature weather in the coming week will be full of endurance. The public should pay close attention to temperature changes, reduce the time for outdoor activities, take measures to prevent heatstroke and cool down, and beware of heatstroke and heatstroke.